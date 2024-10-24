The WTA Foundation’s community outreach program, WTA Come Play Presented by Morgan Stanley, concluded its yearlong series in Hong Kong bringing the sport of tennis to the local community ahead of the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open.

With a shared vision for expanding access to the game of tennis, the WTA Foundation and Morgan Stanley were proud to join the Hong Kong Tennis Foundation to offer a tennis clinic to over 40 local youngsters at the Causeway Bay Sports Grounds and provide a donation that will create an impact long after the event.

The clinic was led by legendary coach Judy Murray and Vania King with special guests, WTA stars Heather Watson, Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Nicholls.

WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley utilizes tennis to positively impact communities by encouraging youth of all ages and abilities, with a focus on girls, to lead healthy and productive lives on and off the court.

“Morgan Stanley was so excited to sponsor the Hong Kong Tennis Open for the second year running, and bring WTA Come Play to Hong Kong for the first time,” said Cara Li, Head of Asia Pacific Real Estate Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley. “We were proud to see firsthand the impact of increasing access to tennis for the next generation here in our community and give back to the Hong Kong Tennis Foundation that does so much to help elevate our local players.”

Said Murray: “The Hong Kong clinic was such special way to close out a wonderful year of bringing tennis to youths worldwide through the Come Play initiative. I can’t wait to see where we will bring the game of tennis next year as we continue to make an impact in our WTA communities.”

The Hong Kong event concluded a yearlong program that saw WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley activate in communities worldwide, delivering first-hand access to the sport of tennis and instruction from the WTA’s brightest stars. Earlier activations of the 2024 program took place in Melbourne, San Diego, London and New York.

To learn more about WTA Foundation or make a donation, visit wta.foundation today.