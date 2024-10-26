For the second year running, Sofia Kenin has turned her season around with a sudden burst of autumn form. The former Australian Open champion had fallen out of the Top 100 in September, but, after reaching her ninth career final at the Tokyo WTA 500 event last week, she rises 67 places in this week's PIF WTA Rankings, from No.155 to No.88.

Kenin's tour-level win-loss record heading into Tokyo was just 8-20, but the American upset Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals for her second Top 10 win of the season, also taking out two more seeds, Wang Xinyu and Katie Boulter. This run mirrors her 2023 autumn results: Ranked No.93 after the US Open, she surged back into the Top 50 by reaching the San Diego final and Guadalajara semifinals.

Kenin was stopped in the Tokyo final by No.1 seed Zheng Qinwen, who captured her third title of 2024 and held steady at No.7 in the rankings

Danilovic, Dolehide boosted by Guangzhou runs

In 2018, a 17-year-old Olga Danilovic won her very first WTA main draw event, defeating Anastasia Potapova at the Moscow River Cup in the first final between players born in the 2000s. Six years later, the Serb is back in the winner's circle, dropping just one set last week on her way to lifting the WTA 250 trophy in Guangzhou.

Danilovic has sustained both good health and strong form in 2024. She also reached the fourth round of a major for the first time at Roland Garros and made the Iasi semifinals in July. She's now on a 10-match winning streak following her victory at the Cornellà de Llobregat ITF W100 three weeks ago. She jumps up 34 places from No.86 to a new career high of No.52.

Guangzhou runner-up Caroline Dolehide enjoyed a remarkable run to her second career final. The American qualifier needed 3 hours and 18 minutes to upset No.2 seed Marie Bouzkova in the second round, then saved four match points against Lucia Bronzetti in the semifinals. Dolehide climbs 23 places from No.101 to No.78.

Four new career highs in Top 20

Last year's points from the WTA Finals Cancun and Zhuhai Elite Trophy have fallen off this week, contributing to four new career highs in the Top 20. Roland Garros and Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini rises two spots to No.4, Anna Kalinskaya moves up one to No.11, Tokyo semifinalist Diana Shnaider is up two to No.14 and Mirra Andreeva inches up one to No.16.

Other notable rankings movements

Renata Zarazua, +9 to No.61: The Mexican No.1 won the Tyler ITF W100 event last week to reach a new career high. Zarazua has compiled a 12-1 record at ITF level over the past three weeks.

Anastasia Zakharova, +17 to No.113: Zakharova extended her winning streak at ITF level to 10 matches after winning the Les Franqueses del Valles ITF W100 last week. The 22-year-old, who reached the third round of the Australian Open in January, rises to a new career high.

Marina Stakusic, +24 to No.116: The 19-year-old Canadian won her first WTA 125 title last week in Tampico after coming through qualifying and climbs to a new career high.

Bianca Andreescu, +24 to No.135: Last week in Tokyo, former US Open champion Andreescu reached her first quarterfinal at WTA 500 level or above since Rome 2022.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew, +16 to No.147: Thai No.1 Sawangkaew reached the first WTA quarterfinal of her career last week in Guangzhou, notching her first Top 50 win en route over Yuan Yue. The 22-year-old enters the Top 150 for the first time.

Anouk Koevermans, +22 to No.191: The 20-year-old Dutchwoman reached the Saguenay ITF W75 final last week, extending her 2024 record to 55-26, and makes her Top 200 debut as a result.

Alina Charaeva, +33 to No.199: Charaeva, the 2020 Roland Garros junior runner-up, also makes her Top 200 debut after reaching her first ITF W100 final in Les Franqueses del Valles.

Sayaka Ishii, +76 to No.203: On home soil, former junior No.5 Ishii qualified and reached her first WTA quarterfinal in Tokyo. The 19-year-old rockets up to a new career high.

Iva Jovic, +36 to No.212: Since causing a splash at the US Open, 16-year-old Jovic has won 14 out of 16 matches. The American teenager was the runner-up at the Tyler ITF W100 last week and hits a new career high.

Petra Marcinko, +49 to No.258: Former junior No.1 Marcinko is rebuilding her ranking following an injury-struck 2024. The 18-year-old Croatian, who set a career high of No.132 last October, won last week's Saguenay ITF W75 title.

Monika Stankiewicz, +306 to No.668: Playing just the sixth professional tournament of her career, the 18-year-old Pole qualified and won her first ITF W35 title in Faro two weeks ago.