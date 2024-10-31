Daria Kasatkina clinched the October Shot of the Month after a standout moment during the Ningbo Open final against Mirra Andreeva.

In an extensive rally that stretched to 20 shots, Kasatkina chased down what seemed like an unreturnable drop shot from Andreeva, sprinting to the net and responding with a sharp, short-angled crosscourt winner.

This point, coming at break point with Kasatkina already leading 2-0, extended her lead and set the tone in a dominant first set.

Seeded No.5 in the tournament, Kasatkina ultimately defeated Andreeva in three sets to capture her second title of the season and the eighth of her career.