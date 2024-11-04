The WTA was proud to promote the importance of women’s health and wellbeing at today’s WTA Finals Riyadh. Highlighting the need for greater understanding around cancer screening, pink breast cancer awareness ribbons were distributed to all fans in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Tennis Federation.

After each match, the players hit signed pink tennis balls to the crowd, and a new public service announcement debuted to encourage women in Saudi Arabia to prioritize breast cancer screenings.

The WTA Foundation hosted a tennis clinic with 15 breast cancer survivors from the Zahra Breast Cancer Association, a not-for-profit health charitable association, which aims to sensitize the public to breast cancer and provide support to women with breast cancer. WTA Legends Daniela Hantuchova and Alicia Molik attended to give their expert tips.

Following October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the WTA Foundation continues with its fifth ACEing Cancer by Hologic campaign, which financially supports cancer research and nonprofits dedicated to fighting cancers that affect women. To support the campaign, WTA title partner Hologic will make a $100,000 USD donation (presented on Saturday) in addition to the existing season-long initiative that raises funds for every ace served in singles competition at 27 WTA 1000 and WTA 500 tournaments around the world.

“We are really proud to work with the Ministry of Health and Zahra Breast Cancer Association to raise awareness of the importance of breast screenings and preventative care through the WTA Finals,” commented WTA Foundation VP, Community Development & Charitable Programs, Ann Austin. “Promoting women’s health and wellbeing is one of the pillars of the WTA Foundation, and a core focus for the Hologic WTA Women’s Taskforce, which aims to lead a new recognized standard to support healthy and sustainable lifecycles for female athletes and women at large.”