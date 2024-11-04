RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- The golden season continues for Zheng Qinwen.

The Olympic singles champion handled Barbora Krejcikova on Friday, 6-3, 7-5 at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF. In her first appearance at the prestigious year-end event, the 22-year-old from China advances to Saturday’s final, where she’ll play Coco Gauff, who upset World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

WTA Finals championship, Saturday 7 p.m. in Riyadh (11 a.m. ET)

The No.7-seeded Zheng has won 31 of 36 matches since Wimbledon, easily the most among Hologic WTA Tour players in that span.

Zheng’s clean power game was in evidence as Zheng stroked nine aces to run her tournament total to 35. Zheng produced 23 winners and 24 unforced errors, while Krejcikova’s numbers were 13 and 29.

Afterward, Zheng was asked if the blur of the past four months feels real.

“I feel everything is real,” she said. “I know after Wimbledon I had a big struggle. I did not perform well at Roland Garros. I did not perform well at Wimbledon. I think everything’s for a reason.

"After that, even though I was the Olympic champion, I tried to keep my mentality stable, don’t get relaxed. Seems like it’s working. I still keep the motivations pretty high.”

Krejcikova, the only non-Top 10 player in the singles draw, looked fatigued at times, which considering her recent history, wasn’t surprising. Coming in, the 28-year-old Czech had played only six matches in three months, the last a retirement in Ningbo with a back injury. Nevertheless, she’ll be happy with her result here, after beating No.6 Jessica Pegula and No.3 Coco Gauff in straight sets.

Zheng is compiling some terrific comparisons. She’s:

The youngest player to reach the semifinals in her first WTA Finals since current tournament director Garbiñe Muguruza in 2015.

The youngest to reach the final in a first appearance at the WTA Finals since Petra Kvitova (2011).

Now beaten multiple Grand Slam winners at a single event for the second time after defeating Krejcikova and, earlier, Elena Rybakina.

The last two qualifiers, Zheng and Krejcikova both came into this knockout-round match with a record of 2-1. It didn’t take long for Zheng to gain the upper hand -- six minutes, actually. A double fault, followed by two backhand errors and then two from the other side gave Zheng her first (and only) service break of the set.

On the few occasions she was pressed, Zheng wiggled out of trouble by serving big. She had three aces on the way to taking a 3-0 lead. Krejcikova’s strategy was to come into net when possible, but Zheng’s power didn’t allow it often enough.

Serving at 2-5, Krejcikova saved two set points to stay alive in the first set. Zheng converted her third one game later, appropriately, with an ace.

Zheng broke Krejcikova in the first and third games of the third set and ran off with another 3-0 lead. Krejcikova countered with a break, which seemed almost after-the-fact -- until she did it again, leveling the set.

Krejcikova had a fatal lapse when, serving at 5-all, she hit a forehand long. That left it to Zheng to serve for the match. After saving a break point, she converted her second match point.

And Zheng made some more history for her country.

With a win-loss record of 52-17 this year, she’s the first Chinese player in the Open Era to notch 50 WTA-level victories in a calendar year. She’s only the second Asian player to reach the singles final at the WTA Finals after Li Na (2013).