In a celebration of love and tennis, Bjorn Fratangelo and Madison Keys began their next chapter as husband and wife on Saturday.

The couple, who started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in March of 2023, enjoyed their wedding in a heartfelt Charleston celebration.

Tennis stars who attended included Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula, Sloane Stephens, Taylor Townsend and Mitchell Krueger -- and the guests were sure to share all of the memories made on social media.

“Can’t put into words how amazing this day was,” Fratangelo, the former No. 99 in the PIF ATP Rankings, wrote on Instagram.

“I am so excited to spend the rest of my life with you," he wrote to Keys.

The 29-year-old Keys dubbed the nuptials "the best weekend of my life" in a separate post.

Fratangelo has been coaching Keys, the World No. 21, since her second-round exit at Roland Garros last year. Fratangelo has overseen promising results in that period, including Keys’ run to the 2023 US Open semifinals.