Former British No. 1 takes up TD role at new WTA 500 event in London

Appointment means over 70% of the LTA’s grass-court major events have female Tournament Directors

Hospitality packages for Women’s WTA 500 event at The Queen’s Club go on sale Tuesday

The LTA on Tuesday announced Laura Robson has been appointed as the Tournament Director of the new Women’s WTA 500 event at The Queen’s Club in London.

The former British No.1 and Olympic Silver medalist will take the reins of the new event, which will bring women’s tour level tennis back to London for the first time in over 50 years.

Laura was previously Tournament Director of the Nottingham Open WTA 250 / ATP Challenger Event. Taking up the post in 2023 as part of the LTA’s work with former players who wish to move into other tennis roles after their retirement.

Another player working on LTA events is Jamie Murray, who will return in his role as Tournament Director of the ATP 500 event at the Queen’s Club.

Following Laura’s appointment, Amy Hitchinson has been chosen as the new Tournament Director at Nottingham, having undertaken the same role at Birmingham in 2024, which means that over 70% of LTA grass-court major events will have female tournament directors.

Rebecca James, Rik Smith and Kirsty Thomson will continue in their Tournament Director roles at the LTA’s events in Eastbourne, Ilkley and Roehampton respectively, with Kirsty also taking on the new combined event at Birmingham.

Hospitality for the women’s WTA 500 event at The Queen’s Club is now on sale. Hospitality packages can be purchased via the LTA’s partner Keith Prowse at www.keithprowse.co.uk General admission tickets for the women’s event will go on sale early in 2025.

Tickets for the ATP 500 event at The Queen’s Club are now on sale to LTA Advantage Members via the LTA website and go on general sale on Nov. 28, 2024.

Laura Robson said: “I’m delighted to be taking up this role next summer. It’s very exciting that women’s tennis is returning to the Queen’s Club for the first time in over 50 years. It’s an iconic venue and has been voted Tournament of the Year by the men many times. I’m confident that the women’s event will be just as thrilling and I can’t wait to get started.”

Chris Pollard, the LTA’s Managing Director, Commercial and Operations, said “Laura did a fantastic job at Nottingham and received a lot of plaudits from the players. We’re very pleased she will now be taking on this important role at Queens next year. We have worked hard to ensure former British players such as Laura and Jamie can continue to use their knowledge and experience for the benefit of the game in this country, and it’s great news they will both be part of our experienced cohort of Tournament Directors.”