Mayar Sherif of Egypt has returned to a very familiar position -- singles champion at a WTA 125 event.

No.4 seed Sherif outlasted Poland's Katarzyna Kawa 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Sunday to win the IEB+ Argentina Open singles title in Buenos Aires. World No.92 Sherif took 2 hours and 27 minutes to hold off Kawa on the red clay of the Argentine capital city.

Sherif has now won seven WTA 125 titles in her career. The Egyptian went 6-0 in her first six WTA 125 singles finals between 2021 and 2023. Sherif hit a bit of a snag in 2024, losing four straight WTA 125 finals this year, but she is back on track after prevailing in Buenos Aires.

Former Top 35 player Sherif eased through Sunday's first set without losing serve, then cranked a return winner to break Kawa at love in the opening game of the second set. Minutes later, the Egyptian led by a set and a double-break at 6-3, 4-0 in blustery conditions.

But Kawa, currently ranked World No.297, showed off the skills that helped her and Iga Swiatek become a formidable last-minute doubles pairing at last month's Billie Jean King Cup. Behind powerful forehands, Kawa reeled off six games in a row to steal the second set.

In the toss-up third set, Sherif moved ahead by a break for the fourth time when Kawa double faulted away her serve at 4-4. Serving for the match at 5-4, Sherif took her opportunity with gusto, slamming a forehand winner on the sideline to reach triple championship point.

Sherif only needed one of those three chances, as Kawa sent a service return out of play to cede the IEB+ Argentina Open singles title to the Egyptian.

Kawa did get some revenge later in the day, when she and her countrywoman Maja Chwalinska defeated Sherif and Brazil's Laura Pigossi 6-4, 3-6, [10-7] to win the IEB+ Argentina Open doubles title.

With the 83-minute victory in Sunday's final, Kawa has now won five WTA 125 doubles titles in her career. This is the first WTA 125 doubles title for her fellow Pole Chwalinska.