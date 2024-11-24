World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka is one of four Top 10 players on the initial entry list for the 2025 Brisbane International WTA 500 event, which begins on Dec. 29.

Reigning Australian Open and US Open champion Sabalenka was the runner-up in Brisbane to Elena Rybakina in 2024. Next year, she will be joined by Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Daria Kasatkina.

Two further Grand Slam champions are also on the initial main-draw list: two-time Australian Open titlist Victoria Azarenka and former Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko. Azarenka, who lifted the Brisbane trophy in 2009 and 2016, is the only former champion who has entered the 2025 edition.

Three-time major finalist Ons Jabeur is also due to return to action in Brisbane, having not competed due to injury since the US Open. Other notable entrants include 17-year-old Roland Garros semifinalist Mirra Andreeva, four-time Hologic WTA Tour champion Diana Shnaider, 2024 Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska, and 2024 Australian Open quarterfinalists Linda Noskova, Marta Kostyuk and Anna Kalinskaya.

The last direct acceptance to the 48-player draw is No.80-ranked Arantxa Rus. The full entry list can be found here.