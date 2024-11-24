Four Grand Slam champions -- Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin -- are on the initial entry list for the 2025 ASB Classic WTA 250 event, which begins on Dec. 30 in Auckland.

Stephens, the 2016 winner, is the only former champion to receive direct acceptance into the 2025 main draw. She will be making her fourth appearance in the tournament. Osaka, who reached the 2017 quarterfinals, and Raducanu, who made the 2024 second round, will both be competing in Auckland for the second time.

The quartet of major titlists will be joined by 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys and former Grand Slam semifinalists Elise Mertens and Amanda Anisimova. Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun will play the tournament as New Zealand's No.1 player for the first time.

The last direct main-draw acceptance to the 32-player draw is No.101-ranked Rebecca Marino.