St. Petersburg, FL, USA – As part of WTA Awards week, four more winners have been revealed as the WTA honors the stand-out performers of the 2024 season.

Today's announcement sees the WTA Coach of the Year named, in addition to three Player Service Award winners being revealed, which are as follows:

Coach of the Year - Renzo Furlan

Renzo Furlan has been recognized as this season's Coach of the Year (as voted on by WTA registered coaches) for his instrumental role in making Jasmine Paolini one of 2024's star performers. Paolini started the year as a Top 30 player but by the end of her history-making season had risen to No.4 in the world, having won her first WTA 1000 title at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, reached back-to-back Grand Slam finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and qualified for her first WTA Finals in both singles and doubles.

A former ATP player himself with a career-high ranking of No.19, Furlan also coached Paolini to three Top 10 wins this season in addition to her and partner Sara Errani's gold medal in doubles at the Paris Olympics.

Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award - Ons Jabeur

Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award – Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur receives double honors in 2024 once again, retaining both the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award and the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award to become the first player to win both in back-to-back years after her success in 2023. The two awards are voted on by her WTA athlete peers, with the Karen Krantzcke Sportmanship Award given in recognition for Jabeur’s gracious and considerate manner, support for fair play and respect for others on and off the court.

Introduced in 1977, the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award celebrates her outstanding support for her fellow players, as well as other initiatives on behalf of the wider player community.

Jerry Diamond ACES Award – Aryna Sabalenka

Introduced in 1995 in memory of former WTA CEO Jerry Diamond, the ACES Award this year is presented to Aryna Sabalenka for her work and dedication to promote women’s tennis to fans, media and local communities by taking part in off-court promotional and charitable activities. Sabalenka's important contribution in championing women’s sport is recognized with this award and her name joins a prestigious list of previous winners which includes Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina and most recently Jessica Pegula.