Editor's note: For the past two weeks, wtatennis.com has run the 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown -- a bracket-style tournament in which you, the fans, can vote for your favorite points and ultimately the best of the season.

Over 20,000 votes were cast across the group stages, narrowing down 112 points to 16 semifinalists -- 14 group winners and two "lucky losers" of second-placed points with the greatest vote share. Scroll down for a full breakdown of the results from the group stages.

Those 16 points have been split into two semifinals of eight points each, and the two highest-placed in each semifinal will advance to the grand final on Dec. 12. Now it's up to you to select the very best of the best.

Semifinal 1, below, comprises the winners of Groups A to G and one lucky loser. Click here to vote in Semifinal 2.

A: Ana Bogdan's backhand down the line against Katie Boulter in the Adelaide first round.

B: Sara Errani's smash off a smash and lob winner against Caty McNally in the Cluj-Napoca first round.

C: Beatriz Haddad Maia's forehand down the line against Jasmine Paolini in the Dubai first round.

D: Emiliana Arango's angled reflex pickup against Tatjana Maria in the Miami first round.

E: Ons Jabeur's volleyed lob against Jasmine Paolini in the Stuttgart second round.

F: Iga Swiatek's forehand pass against Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid final.

G: Donna Vekic's forehand winner against Viktoriya Tomova in the Bad Homburg semifinals.

In addition, Iga Swiatek's net play against Elena Rybakina in the Doha final finished second to Haddad Maia in Group C.

Full group results

Group A: Brisbane / Auckland / Adelaide / Hobart

1. Ana Bogdan (49%)

2. Emma Raducanu (30%)

3. Clara Burel (9%)

4. Elina Svitolina (5%)

5. Jelena Ostapenko (4%)

6. Diane Parry (1%)

7. Arina Rodionova (1%)

8. Anhelina Kalinina (1%)

Group B: Hua Hin 1 / Linz / Cluj-Napoca / Austin / San Diego

1. Sara Errani (24%)

2. Katie Boulter (23%)

3. Diana Shnaider (15%)

4. Danielle Collins (11%)

5. Tatjana Maria (10%)

6. Anhelina Kalinina (6%)

7. Clara Burel (6%)

8. Camila Giorgi (5%)

Group C: Abu Dhabi / Doha / Dubai

1. Beatriz Haddad Maia (47%)

2. Iga Swiatek (34%)

3. Karolina Pliskova (5%)

4. Naomi Osaka (4%)

5. Magda Linette (3%)

6. Marketa Vondrousova (3%)

7=. Ashlyn Krueger (2%)

7=. Lesia Tsurenko (2%)

Group D: Indian Wells / Miami

1. Emiliana Arango (18%)

2. Marta Kostyuk (17%)

3. Aryna Sabalenka (17%)

4. Coco Gauff (13%)

5. Emma Navarro (12%)

6. Caroline Dolehide (9%)

7. Yulia Putintseva (7%)

8. Ekaterina Alexandrova (6%)

Group E: Charleston / Bogota / Stuttgart / Rouen

1. Ons Jabeur (24%)

2. Marie Bouzkova (19%)

3. Jessica Pegula (18%)

4. Mirra Andreeva (12%)

5. Alizé Cornet (10%)

6. Victoria Azarenka (8%)

7. Anhelina Kalinina (5%)

8. Julia Riera (4%)

Group F: Madrid / Rome

1. Iga Swiatek, Madrid (49%)

2. Iga Swiatek, Rome (17%)

3. Nadia Podoroska (13%)

4. Sara Errani (7%)

5. Amanda Anisimova (6%)

6. Sara Sorribes Tormo, drop shot (5%)

7. Sara Sorribes Tormo, pass (2%)

8. Bernarda Pera (2%)

Group G: Nottingham / 's-Hertogenbosch / Berlin / Birmingham / Eastbourne / Bad Homburg

1. Donna Vekic (30%)

2. Coco Gauff (24%)

3. Bianca Andreescu (18%)

4. Aleksandra Krunic (8%)

5. Diana Shnaider (7%)

6. Tatjana Maria (5%)

7. Petra Martic (4%)

8. Yulia Putintseva (4%)

Group H: Rabat / Strasbourg / Palermo / Budapest / Iasi / Prague

1. Zheng Qinwen (75%)

2. Gergana Topalova (20%)

3. Camila Osorio (2%)

4. Anhelina Kalinina (2%)

5. Martina Trevisan (1%)

6. Peyton Stearns (1%)

7. Kathinka Von Deichmann (1%)

8. Nadia Podoroska (1%)

Group I: Washington D.C. / Toronto / Cincinnati / Monterrey / Cleveland

1. Wang Yafan (55%)

2. Katerina Siniakova (10%)

3. Jessica Pegula (10%)

4. Kamilla Rakhimova (7%)

5. Marie Bouzkova (7%)

6. Linda Noskova (5%)

7. Katie Volynets (5%)

8. Peyton Stearns (1%)

Group J: Monastir / Guadalajara / Merida

1. Renata Zarazua (55%)

2. Maja Chwalinska (24%)

3. Rebecca Sramkova (7%)

4. Magdalena Frech (6%)

5. Camila Osorio (3%)

6. Jelena Ostapenko (3%)

7. Ena Shibahara (3%)

8. Antonia Ruzic (0%)

Group K: Beijing / Wuhan

1. Zheng Qinwen (50%)

2. Mananchaya Sawangkaew (27%)

3. Zhang Shuai (7%)

4. Karolina Muchova (6%)

5. Coco Gauff (4%)

6. Aryna Sabalenka (3%)

7. Caroline Dolehide (2%)

8. Yuliia Starodubtseva (1%)

Group L: Seoul / Hua Hin 2 / Ningbo / Osaka / Tokyo

1. Emma Raducanu (58%)

2. Diana Shnaider (14%)

3. Daria Kasatkina (11%)

4. Marta Kostyuk (6%)

5. Aoi Ito (6%)

6=. Laura Siegemund (2%)

6=. Tamara Zidansek (2%)

8. Veronika Kudermetova (1%)

Group M: Guangzhou / Hong Kong / Jiujiang / WTA Finals Riyadh

1. Wei Sijia (53%)

2. Jasmine Paolini (15%)

3. Rebecca Sramkova (9%)

4. Katie Boulter (8%)

5. Caroline Dolehide (6%)

6. Jaqueline Cristian (3%)

7. Nao Hibino (2%)

8. Viktorija Golubic (2%)

Group N: Bonus round

1. Daria Kasatkina (36%)

2. Sara Sorribes Tormo (16%)

3. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (15%)

4. Emiliana Arango (13%)

5. Yuliia Starodubtseva (7%)

6. Kamilla Rakhimova (5%)

7. Clara Burel (4%)

8. Nadia Podoroska (4%)