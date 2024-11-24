Editor's note: For the past three weeks, wtatennis.com has run the 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown -- a bracket-style tournament in which you, the fans, can vote for your favorite points and ultimately the best of the season.

Over 40,000 votes were cast across the group stages and semifinals (scroll down for full results), and the original 112 points have been whittled down to just four. Now it's up to you to decide which one will be crowned Shot of the Year. Voting will remain open until midday on Friday, Dec. 13 (EST).

Your final four choices are:

Beatriz Haddad Maia ending a high-octane 31-stroke rally with a forehand down the line against Jasmine Paolini in the Dubai first round.

Iga Swiatek's superlative defense and forehand pass against Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid final.

Zheng Qinwen's defense and angled sliced pass against Karolina Muchova in the Palermo final.

Zheng Qinwen ending a wild all-court rally with two pummeling forehands against Aryna Sabalenka in the Wuhan final.

Full semifinal results

Semifinal 1

1. Iga Swiatek, Madrid (6128 votes, 43%)

2. Beatriz Haddad Maia (4352 votes, 31%)

3. Ana Bogdan (2819 votes, 20%)

4. Iga Swiatek, Doha (613 votes, 4%)

5. Emiliana Arango (92 votes, 1%)

6. Ons Jabeur (85 votes, 1%)

7. Sara Errani (77 votes, 1%)

8. Donna Vekic (71 votes, 0%)

Semifinal 2

1. Zheng Qinwen, Wuhan (2521 votes, 37%)

2. Zheng Qinwen, Palermo (2092 votes, 30%)

3. Emma Raducanu, Seoul (1203 votes, 17%)

4. Renata Zarazua (417 votes, 6%)

5. Daria Kasatkina (389 votes, 6%)

6. Emma Raducanu, Auckland (166 votes, 2%)

7. Wei Sijia (49 votes, 1%)

8. Wang Yafan (39 votes, 1%)