Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland is back in the Top 100 after extending her winning streak to 12 straight victories and capturing the title at the last WTA 125 event of 2024.

Golubic hoisted the singles trophy at the Open BLS de Limoges in Limoges, France on Sunday. The 32-year-old finished the week with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over her 19-year-old compatriot Celine Naef in the final.

Golubic needed 1 hour and 46 minutes to overcome her fellow Swiss in the indoor hard-court final and claim her fourth career WTA 125 singles title. Golubic saved eight of nine break points in the clash between countrywomen.

The week caps off a stunning finish to the year for Golubic, a former World No.35 who made the 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals. Golubic has won her last 12 matches, which includes her second career WTA 250 title in Jiujiang and two singles wins in Billie Jean King Cup Playoffs.

Golubic, who fell as low as No.168 in October, is the key mover in the updated PIF Singles Rankings for Monday, December 16th. With her latest title, Golubic rises 19 spots from No.109 to No.90.

Here are more of Monday's rankings movers following the week in Limoges:

Nuria Parrizas Diaz, No.100 to No.91 (+9): The 33-year-old from Spain made it to the Limoges semifinals, but she had to retire in that match against Golubic due to gastrointestinal illness. Parrizas Diaz holds a career-high ranking of No.45.

Celine Naef, No.181 to No.153 (+28): The Swiss teen defeated seeded players Oceane Dodin and Erika Andreeva en route to her first WTA 125 singles final. Naef's career-high ranking of No.121 came late last year.

Manon Leonard, No.228 to No.208 (+20): The 23-year-old Leonard lost in qualifying to Patricia Maria Tig, but she entered the Limoges main draw as a lucky loser and beat Selena Janicijevic and Tamara Korpatsch to make the quarterfinals on home soil.

Carole Monnet, No.236 to No.218 (+18): Another 23-year-old from France, Monnet moved into the Limoges quarterfinals as a wild card. Monnet earned the first Top 50 win of her career by beating Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

The Limoges doubles final also took place on Sunday, and the title went to home players Elsa Jacquemot and Margaux Rouvroy. In the final, the all-French duo defeated Erika Andreeva and another Frenchwoman, Selena Janicijevic, 6-4, 6-3 in 77 minutes.

It is the first career WTA 125 doubles title for both Jacquemot and Rouvroy. Jacquemot has also posted strong Limoges results in singles, finishing as singles runner-up last year (to Cristina Bucsa) and also making this year's singles semifinals.