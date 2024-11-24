Editor’s note: This month, we’re highlighting the players set to leave their mark in 2025, with standout performances and stories worth following.

Zeynep Sonmez | Aoi Ito

When Hsieh Su-wei, tennis' queen of unconventional artistry, announced her retirement from singles at the start of 2024, it was a bittersweet moment for fans who admired her distinctive style and creativity on the court. Now 38, Hsieh had seemed like one of the last holdouts against a full takeover by well-drilled, conveyor-belt baseline power.

But in October, a new hope emerged. Aoi Ito, an unheralded 20-year-old from the Aichi prefecture of Japan who had skipped most of the junior circuit, came through qualifying to reach her first WTA main draw. Armed with an effortless mix of precise slices, sharp angles, and delicate touch, Ito defeated Sofia Kenin, Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Eva Lys on her impressive run to the semifinals.

This year has been anything but a fluke for Ito. She posted an impressive 67-25 record, climbing from No.417 at the end of 2023 to a career-high No.127. She's scheduled to play her first Grand Slam qualifying event at next month's Australian Open.

Ito, who communicated via email this month with translation help from her mother, Sayaka, shared insights into her unique playing style, her view of tennis as a role-playing game and her knack for frustrating opponents. Get to know her story below.

You had an amazing WTA debut in Osaka. What are your favorite memories from the tournament? How much confidence has it given you?

Ito: Actually, I didn't expect to get a good result in Osaka. I am really happy I got into the main draw, then got into the semifinals. It was so exciting to play in front of many spectators. My play-style is tricky. Through this tournament, I am more confident that my play-style can be world-class.

In Osaka, you joked that your goal was to win only two games in the first round, then four games in the second round, then six games in the quarterfinals. Do you find it better to play when you're the underdog or the favorite?

Ito: I think I am a person who can think negatively. If I set a goal too high, I will lose my motivation and give up easily. So I like to be the underdog. But just be careful, I will sometimes bite! 🤣

Last month, you backed up your Osaka run by reaching the Hamamatsu ITF W35 final and then winning the Takasaki ITF W100 the following week. You did this despite a scary injury in the Hamamatsu final -- was it difficult to recover?

Ito: Yes, I hit my head against my racquet when I fell down. It bled a lot! I went to the doctor next day. He advised me to have stitches. But I turned that down immediately as I really hate pain. Luckily, the wound closed in a few days. So there was no impact on the Takasaki tournament.

What aspect of your game have you improved the most this year?

Ito: I think my forehand slices have improved the most. I can use them for both defense and attack.

How did you get started in tennis?

Ito: My parents played tennis just for fun. My sister, who is four years older, played first. It was a routine to play tennis on weekends with my family. So I started to play tennis naturally when I was 5 years old. I've never really been to any tennis tournaments as a fan. I like to play, but I don't like watching so much.

You have a very unusual game. How did you develop it? You're also so nonchalant on court -- is it important to stay smiling and relaxed?

Ito: As you can see, I have no physical strength. So I always look for the technique to win against a better player, not power. That's why I use various shots to control a match. The most important thing is tactics for me.

I want to be natural on court. I might as well have fun if I am going to do it! I feel like I am playing a tennis video game when I play in real life.

Who is on your team? With such an unusual style, is it extra important to have people behind you who believe in you?

Ito: My father was a prosecutor; he is my coach now. My mother worked for a travel agency. So my father teaches me tactics in tennis and my mother supports me with various things like making arrangements for tennis trips, meals, massages, mental care and so on. So there's no cost at all! 🤣 I think that is very cost-efficient.

My father only played tennis for fun when he was young. I don't care at all whether I play like everyone else or not. I am doing this because it's necessary. All my family enjoys the process of getting my ranking up.

It's like a role-playing game. If you think like that, you don’t feel pressured and you can enjoy the tennis life.

I've read that your idol is Hsieh Su-wei. Can you remember the first time you watched her play? Have you ever met her?

Ito: Actually, I've never really watched her play. My father loves her play-style and he often told me about her when I was young. Of course, I'd like to meet her someday and ask her what she thinks about my play-style.

Your game drives a lot of opponents crazy. What do you feel when you see your opponent get frustrated?

Ito: I really love to see that! That's my play-style!

Off court, what do you enjoy doing outside tennis?

Ito: I'm into anime, game commentary, Othello and Mahjong. And I love drawing. I draw by hand and by using iPad. When I go abroad for tennis trips, I usually draw pictures at hotels. It makes me feel relaxed. I like drawing anime characters, but I don't have a favorite artist. I just learned by myself so it's all my own style.

Just like your tennis. Does your love of strategy games like Othello and Mahjong reflect your strategic approach to tennis?

Ito: I don't think so, really. But these games make me strong mentally. I like competitions and I hate losing. I can't stop until I win those games. But there's always someone better, just like in tennis -- so I just keep trying and trying and trying!

Which WTA player would you most like to play?

Ito: I have no special player I want to have a match with. I think my play-style will evolve by playing with various types of players. But if I had to pick one, I would choose ME!! 🤣