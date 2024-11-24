The votes are in -- and Zheng Qinwen has been crowned your winner of the 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown.

For the past three weeks, wtatennis.com has run this bracket-style tournament in which you, the fans, voted for your favorite points and ultimately the best of the Hologic WTA Tour season.

After over 60,000 votes were cast in the grand final, World No.5 Zheng emerged triumphant. Zheng's point from the third set of the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open final earned a dominant 68 percent of the fan vote.

The enthusiasm from the voting fans was a replica of the Wuhan crowd's excitement during the point, where homeland hero Zheng battled through a gripping all-court rally before polishing off the point with a forehand winner to tremendous cheers.

Jimmie48/WTA

Iga Swiatek's passing winner in the Madrid final finished second with 24 percent of the vote. Beatriz Haddad Maia's Dubai winner took third place, and Zheng finished in fourth place as well with a Palermo passing shot.

See you back here this time next year for the 2025 Shot of the Year Showdown!

Grand final results

1. Zheng Qinwen, Wuhan (43,535 votes, 68%)

2. Iga Swiatek, Madrid (15,590 votes, 24%)

3. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Dubai (3,445 votes, 5%)

4. Zheng Qinwen, Palermo (1,340 votes, 2%)

