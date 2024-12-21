It took only a day for a stunning result to happen in Sydney at the United Cup.

Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 Saturday evening at Ken Rosewall Arena to disappoint the Australian crowd and dent the home side's chances of lifting its first trophy at the mixed-teams event.

Alex de Minaur produced a nearly flawless performance to force a deciding mixed doubles clash in front of a raucous crowd. But Maria Lourdes Carle and Tomas Martin Etcheverry responded well, beating doubles standouts Matthew Ebden and Ellen Perez 6-2, 6-4 to seal their country's victory.

"It was a tough match for me in the singles. Alex played incredible tennis today," Etcheverry said. "I was with the captain in the locker room. I spoke to him and he [asked] if I was fine to play. I know Lourdes since we were children, very young, so it was really special for me to share the court with her and we got the victory, so we are extremely happy of course."

At 4-3 in the second set, the Australians piled on the pressure, earning a 0-40 advantage and four consecutive break points on Carle's serve. But the WTA's World No.94 remained calm under pressure, holding her nerve and serve to escape the jam.

While Etcheverry and Carle played courageously in key moments, Ebden and Perez also struggled to find the level that has made them two of the best doubles players in the world, misfiring on big points.

"Super happy. It's our first time playing together and I trust him," Carle said. "I was like, 'Okay, let's do it and let's have fun'. And we did. I think we played very well with a very high energy. That was our goal to do today."

2020 Roland Garros semifinalist Nadia Podoroska delivered an early 1-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Olivia Gadecki. Ranked No.100 on the PIF WTA Rankings, Podoroska did her best to silence the partisan home crowd in the opening rubber by breaking the 97th-ranked Gadecki in her first service game. The 27-year-old stayed perfect on serve before engineering a second break to lead 5-2 before serving out the set.

Gadecki, 22, bounced back early in the second set. The Queenslander made her Top 100 debut in September after a rousing run to her first Hologic WTA Tour final at the Guadalajara Open Akron. The breakthrough came a month after she made her first ITF 100K final in Landisville.

After being broken to fall behind 2-1 in the second set, Gadecki steeled herself to earn her first break-point chance of the night and converted to level at 2-2. Another exchange of breaks took the set to 4-4 before Podoroska sealed the final break of the night to lead 5-4 and served out the win. In all, Podoroska earned 7 break point chances against the Gadecki serve, breaking five times. Gadecki saw just three break chances.

"I think I played very consistent the whole match," Podoroska said on court. "Even when I missed some serves I keep doing my game. It's very important to do that."

De Minaur kept Australia in the hunt by defeating Etcheverry 6-1, 6-4 to level the tie at 1-1. De Minaur is now 5-2 in singles at the United Cup. In 2023 he defeated Rafael Nadal at the event and in the 2024 edition the Aussie earned victories against three Top 10 opponents, including Novak Djokovic.

The win served as a measure of revenge for De Minaur. Etcheverry entered the clash with a 1-0 lead in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series thanks to a straight-sets triumph at Roland Garros in 2023.

De Minaur was undeterred by that defeat, using his backhand down the line to great effect in critical moments and winning 88 percent of his first-serve points according to Infosys ATP Stats. He did not face a break point.

"I've been putting some great work in in the preseason," De Minaur said. "I felt comfortable with the way I was playing before the tournament, so I just told myself to back myself and play the type of tennis I wanted to play."