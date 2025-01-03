As she gets set to embark on a quest for a third straight Australian Open title -- in the hopes of being the first woman to achieve that feat in nearly 30 years -- Aryna Sabalenka says

“My dream is to inspire people, to be a fighter and to be an example of not giving up and going through whatever life throws at me,” Sabalenka tells Australia's Harper's Bazaar this week, as she features on the cover of the latest January issue.

“If someone can look at me and think, 'She did it, and she was strong, and I just have to do the same and I can go through it,' I’ll be really happy," she adds. “I would love to inspire people to be strong and never give up.”

The latest Hologic WTA Tour star to feature on the cover of the magazine ahead of the year's first major, following Anna Kalinskaya and Naomi Osaka, Sabalenka's glamorous cover shoot sees her styled in luxe brands like Gucci, Hermès, Ralph Lauren and Tiffany, and she opens up to writer Tracey Holmes not just about her dreams, but also what she's had to sacrifice in pursuit of them.

In the lengthy feature, Sabalenka even says thoughts of quitting tennis entered her mind three years ago, when she was famously struggling with her serve and "double-faulting non-stop." But she quickly came to a realization, one that continues to shape how she views herself and her career in the aftermath of overcoming those challenges.

"I realized I have so much love for the sport and there are so many things behind the scenes that I just couldn’t give up," she says. "I had to stay strong and try one more time, try something else to figure out my problem, and I think that was the turning point for me in my career.”

Now, on top of the world -- and unbeaten to start the season after she stormed to the title at the season-opening WTA 500 event in Brisbane -- the 26-year-old has found a clarity that Holmes writes "others in tennis must crave." Sabalenka also stresses the importance of family, and touches on personal setbacks including the unexpected loss of her father, Sergey -- the man who introduced her to tennis -- in 2019.

“When you get to a high level, it definitely takes a lot of mental work,” she says. “You have to keep reminding yourself that you’re strong enough. You do not necessarily have to be tough on yourself, and you don’t have to cry, but you have to understand that whatever you’re going through, you just have to go through it.

“There is always a reason for everything in life. You just have to go through it with strength. Later on, you will figure out why you had to face all of the challenges.”

Sabalenka's issue is on newsstands now, and fans can read the full interview by clicking here.