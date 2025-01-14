Picture it, the Hologic WTA Tour, 2025. World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka wants to make lasting memories in the upcoming season -- and she's dusting off a vintage piece of technology to help her do it.

After beating Mirra Andreeva 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday -- her 18th straight victory at the tournament -- the top seed and two-time defending champion had no interest in grabbing her cell phone to snap a selfie to commemorate the occasion. Instead, after blowing kisses to the crowd, she reached into her tennis bag, whipped out a powder-blue Polaroid camera, and smiled as she photographed her team across the court in the stands.

It wasn't the first time this year that she'd done so, she later explained.

“My boyfriend [Georgios Frangulis] and I came up with the idea that throughout the year, we’d collect Polaroid pictures and frame them,” she said in her on-court interview with former Aussie pro Casey Dellacqua. “I hope we have a lot of cool moments this year to collect, and we’re going to have cool pieces of art to put up in the house!”

"I really like to see all of those pictures," she added later. "I started from the preseason, and it's so cute to see these little moments."

While she's eager to collect memories in this way -- the printed photo earned her approval with a grin and a thumbs-up -- Sabalenka says that the line of thinking behind her project doesn't extend to how she's approaching the year on the match court.

She's won the last 24 sets she's played in Melbourne -- dating back to the second and third sets of her comeback victory over Elena Rybakina in the final two years ago -- but she has her eyes firmly focused on the present as she continues to chase a three-peat Down Under, something no woman has done in nearly 30 years.

"For me, every match is new opportunity," Sabalenka said. "It's a new game. You know, [it] doesn't matter what happened in the past. For me it's about staying in the moment and focusing on myself and on bringing my best game, because I know that if I'll be able to bring my best game, I know that I can get the win. So I'm trying to focus on myself."