Poland's Iga Swiatek and the Italian doubles team of Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani were named ITF World Champions presented by UNIQLO.

The annual award is presented by the International Tennis Federation to "celebrate the achievements of established professionals, but also aspiring and emerging talent - players that have the potential to develop into the stars of tomorrow."

The ITF World Champions are selected based on objective criteria considering all results from the season, placing special emphasis on Grand Slam tournaments, the ITF’s World Cup of Tennis competitions Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge, the Olympic Tennis Event and Paralympic Wheelchair Tennis Event.

The 2024 women’s singles ITF World Champion, Iga Swiatek 🇵🇱@pzt_tenis pic.twitter.com/Go4uxj3vSY — ITF (@ITFTennis) January 20, 2025

World No.2 Swiatek was named the ITF's women's singles World Champion for the second time, having picked up her first honor in 2022. The 23-year-old captured her third straight Roland Garros title and fourth overall in Paris, to extend her Grand Slam count to five. She was also a consistent stalwart in the ITF's national competitions, leading Poland to the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals and winning Poland's first Olympic tennis medal, taking bronze in singles at the Paris 20204 Olympics over the summer.

Errani and Paolini enjoyed similar success, pairing for the first time to engineer an outstanding season in doubles. The duo won Olympic gold in Paris, finished runner-up at Roland Garros, and captured two WTA 1000 titles in Rome and Beijing. They were also part of Italy's Billie Jean King Cup winning squad. This is the fourth time Errani has been named women's doubles World Champion. She won the award three times with Roberta Vinci.