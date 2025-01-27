2016 Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig is going to be a mom. The 31-year-old announced on social media on Saturday that she and her husband, Nathan Rakitt, are expecting a daughter this summer.

Posting a photo of herself and Rakitt holding a sonogram photo on Instagram, the former World No. 27 wrote that the pair is "so excited to jump into our most exciting adventure yet."

The couple married in 2022 after reconnecting as adults, as Puig first met Rakitt, a former Georgia Tech University player, at a tennis academy when they were both 15 years old. Since her retirement from tennis nearly three full years ago, Puig has joined Rakitt, an avid runner, in finishing multiple marathons, and has also competed in Ironman triathlons with his support.

Puig famously became the first Puerto Rican to win a gold medal in any sport when she stormed to the top of the podium in Brazil almost a decade ago in her Olympic debut. Unseeded, Puig topped seeded players including Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Garbiñe Muguruza and Petra Kvitova before defeating No. 2 seed Angelique Kerber -- the reigning Australian Open champion and World No.1 later that year -- in the gold medal match. The right-hander, who also won the 2014 Internationaux de Strasbourg, peaked at her career-high ranking in the fall of that season, but cumulative injuries -- including major shoulder surgery -- resulted in her premature retirement from the sport at age 28.

She has also become a commentator in her post-playing career, working as a broadcaster on Tennis Channel in the U.S. and with ESPN's Spanish-language coverage.