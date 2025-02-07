The WTA 1000 Miami Open presented by Itaú announced their initial player field on Wednesday, with all of the Top 70 players in the PIF WTA Rankings entered to return to South Florida for the second leg of the Sunshine Double.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 2 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Coco Gauff and defending champion Danielle Collins will lead the field on the outdoor hard courts within Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

Main-draw action at the year's fourth WTA 1000 event starts on Tuesday, March 18, and continues through the singles final on Saturday, March 29th and the doubles final on Sunday, March 30th.

A bevy of Grand Slam champions are scheduled to be in attendance, including the newest major titlist, Madison Keys of the United States. Keys is up to a career-high ranking of No. 6 following her title at the 2025 Australian Open.

Along with Keys and the Top 3 seeds, other Grand Slam champs in the field include Elena Rybakina, Barbora Krejcikova, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, Sofia Kenin, Jelena Ostapenko, Marketa Vondrousova and Victoria Azarenka.

Former World No. 1 Azarenka has had much success in Miami. She is a three-time champion at the event (2009, 2011 and 2016) and completed the Sunshine Double by winning Indian Wells and Miami back to back in 2016.

But the most recent player to sweep the Sunshine Double is Swiatek, who pulled off the feat in 2022. Elena Rybakina nearly did the same in 2023, but fell at the last hurdle, losing in the Miami final to Petra Kvitova.

Rybakina has reached the last two Miami finals but finished as runner-up again last year, this time to Danielle Collins. Collins picked up her first career WTA 1000 title in Miami last year, which helped her return to the Top 10 in 2024.

Romania's Sorana Cirstea and Americans Lauren Davis and Caty McNally are the players who have used their special protected rankings to enter the main draw.

One player who did not need a special ranking to enter is Belinda Bencic. The 2021 Olympic gold medalist was able to get in on her own ranking, as the new mom is already back inside the Top 70 thanks to her title run in Abu Dhabi.