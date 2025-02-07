ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Amanda Anisimova is this week’s big mover on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard. She rose over 70 positions following her first WTA 1000 crown at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

The American now sits in the No.4 spot with 1,135 points after triumphing in Doha over the weekend. Anisimova dropped only one set en route to the title.

Ekaterina Alexandrova moved into the automatic qualification spots at No. 5 after earning 400 points for her semifinal run in Doha. The 30-year-old had made a great start to the year by winning her first WTA 500 title at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz earlier this month.

In doubles Mirra Andreeva & Diana Shnaider are the new leaders and occupy the top spot thanks to their semifinal run in Doha. Italian duo Sara Errani & Jasmine Paolini, the team that defeated Andreeva and Shnaider in the last four, boosted their own qualification hopes by winning the title in Qatar to rise to No.4 on the Leaderboard, the fifth time they’ve won a tournament together.

This week sees more vital points on offer with the second WTA 1000 tournament of the season underway at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

