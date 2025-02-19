Reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open due to her continuing back injury. The 29-year-old Czech has not played a tournament since the WTA Finals in Riyadh in November, where she won over Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula before falling to Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals. 

With Krejcikova's withdrawal, Austria's Julia Grabher has moved into the main draw at Indian Wells. Click here for the updated entry list. 

In related news, Venus Williams will not compete at this year's edition of Indian Wells. The seven-time major champion declined a main-draw wild card.

Indian Wells is the third WTA 1000 of the season and begins on Wednesday, March 5. The two-week event kicks off the "Sunshine Double", which sees the WTA and ATP Tours go coast to coast from California to Florida for back-to-back WTA 1000/ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.