ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Tuesday that Gillette Venus, America’s #1 women's Shave brand, will deepen its association with women’s sport through a new agreement to become an official global partner of the WTA. The partnership means that Gillette Venus becomes the Official Razor of the WTA and Official Razor of the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF.

The agreement with the WTA marks the first time Venus has joined forces with an international women’s sports organization, building on its support of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 and partnership with USA Swimming in the lead up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Through the campaign, My Skin. My Way, Venus has a long history of championing women and self-expression, and of partnering with women's athletes to ensure they feel powerful both when competing in their sport and in their everyday lives.

As part of their partnership, the WTA and Venus will work together to host community tennis events, deliver activations at WTA tournaments, and create content telling athletes’ stories of empowerment and excellence. In addition, WTA players Alycia Parks, Peyton Stearns and Taylor Townsend have recently become ambassadors for Venus and will star in the brand’s campaigns.

The partnership with Gillette Venus is the first to be announced since the launch last month of the WTA’s bold new brand identity, elevating its impact as a leader in sports and entertainment. As the stage for some of the world’s most prominent and acclaimed athletes, the WTA is demonstrating strong momentum and growing engagement from fans around the globe. The 2024 season saw on-site attendance at Hologic WTA Tour events increase by 15%, followers to WTA social channels jump by 25%, and the cumulative global audience grow by 10% to a record 1.1 billion on television and streaming platforms.

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, said: “We are delighted to welcome Gillette Venus as a WTA global partner and look forward to working together to champion women’s empowerment. As the home of many of the world’s greatest athletes, the WTA has the biggest global reach in women’s sport and, by working with partners like Venus, we can create valuable opportunities to deepen engagement with fans.”

Isabel Pimentel, Brand Vice President, Gillette Venus North America, added: “At Gillette Venus, we pride ourselves on helping women feel comfortable in their own skin by providing trusted shaving products designed with their bodies and hair in mind. We are thrilled to partner with the WTA to celebrate women both on and off the tennis court and hope to inspire the next generation of women in sport to do the same.”