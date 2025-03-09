ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva continues to rewrite the record books, and thanks to her fairytale victory at the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, she moves up to No. 3 on the latest PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.

Andreeva, 17, became the youngest champion at Indian Wells in over 25 years and the youngest player to defeat the reigning PIF WTA World No.1 in a singles final since 2005.

Madison Keys leads the Leaderboard with just under 3,000 points, followed by Aryna Sabalenka in second. Andreeva, who defeated Sabalenka in the Indian Wells final, sits in third with 2,500 points after winning her second WTA 1000 title of the season, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Asia Muhammed and Demi Schuurs are the latest big movers on the doubles PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard with 1,000 points, courtesy of their title win at the BNP Paribas Open, moving them up to fourth. Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend remain in the top spot, adding 390 points, thanks to their semifinal run at Indian Wells.

The next two weeks offer crucial ranking points as the season’s fourth WTA 1000 event kicks off at the Miami Open presented by Itaú.

The WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF features the top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). This showcases the world’s best eight singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.