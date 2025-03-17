The world’s best four players -- Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula -- will be in action in the Porsche Arena.

Other Top 10 players at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix are Mirra Andreeva, Jasmine Paolini, Qinwen Zheng and Emma Navarro.

The official WTA entry list for the tournament from April 12-21 also promises world-class tennis in the Porsche Arena in 2025.

The 17-year-old super talent Mirra Andreeva, the winner of the recent WTA Masters in Indian Wells, will make her Stuttgart debut.

This year’s winner will receive a Porsche Macan Turbo as the main prize.

Eight of the world’s Top 10 players are set to compete at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, as confirmed by the official WTA entry list. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will lead the field at Stuttgart’s Porsche Arena from April 12-21, 2025, alongside Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Jasmine Paolini, Qinwen Zheng and Emma Navarro.

At just 17 years old, Andreeva is making waves on tour. Fresh off her WTA 1000 title in Indian Wells -- her second consecutive WTA 1000 victory -- she has broken into the Top 10 for the first time, reaching a career-high No. 6. The Olympic doubles silver medalist (with Diana Shnaider) will make her Stuttgart debut at this year’s tournament, marking another milestone in her meteoric rise.

Sabalenka, the reigning World No. 1 and 2024 Player of the Year, will also return to Stuttgart. A three-time finalist at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, she will once again vie for the winner’s grand prize: a Porsche Macan Turbo. Sabalenka reached the Indian Wells final, where she fell to Andreeva, and will be looking to add Stuttgart to her list of career titles.

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek is set to return to the Porsche Arena, where she captured back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. With 22 WTA titles to her name, Swiatek is among the most dominant players of her generation. The Polish star, a “Friend of the Brand” for Porsche in her home country, will once again compete for the Stuttgart crown.

Also joining the field are Coco Gauff (No. 3) and Jessica Pegula (No. 4), ensuring that all of the world’s current Top 4 players will be in action. Gauff, the reigning US Open champion, also secured the 2024 WTA Finals trophy in Riyadh, while Pegula recently won the Austin title.

With an elite lineup featuring the sport’s biggest stars, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix once again promises world-class tennis and thrilling competition in Stuttgart.