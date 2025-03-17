Coco Gauff would be the first person to tell you that her 2025 season hasn't gone according to plan since she began it with a 9-0 win-loss record.

But Thursday at the Miami Open? That was a "great day."

Miami: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Even that might be an understatement: Third-seeded Gauff thumped her fellow American Sofia Kenin without the loss of a game in 47 minutes, kicking off her campaign at her home tournament with a bang. It was the second 6-0, 6-0 victory of Gauff's career, having also defeated Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands by that score last year in Madrid.

Gauff has not made a secret of the transformational effect that losing to her compatriot in the first round of Wimbledon two summer ago had on her career -- leading to a run to her first Grand Slam title at the US Open later that summer. Since that loss, Gauff is 2-0 against the 2020 Australian Open champion, including a win this year in Melbourne.

But speaking in the context of the ups and downs she's experienced over the last two months, the World No. 3, now 3-4 in her last seven matches, said she has a "short-term memory when it comes to wins and losses."

"I was definitely playing well today, and maybe she wasn't playing her peak great tennis," Gauff later assessed. "I don't think anyone who is playing their best tennis will have that scoreline today, so I'm not going to sit here and say she played her best tennis.

"I think it was a combination of me playing really well, it was really great tennis from me, and maybe her not playing as well."

For Gauff, the win nonetheless represented what's great about tennis: Every match is a blank slate, and a new opportunity to play well.

She hit 13 winners to just three unforced errors, and only hit two double faults. Her serve is a shot that has gone off the boil in recent weeks, including last time out in Indian Wells, where she hit 21 in a what became a win against Moyuka Uchijima.

"For me personally, I know where I personally stand in my game," she said. "Yes, it's not been up to my standards, but at the same time, you know, we are just March and our season ends in November. There is a lot of time to improve.

"Today I wasn't going in with that in my mind. It just happened to be a great day for me."

Gauff, who has never been past the fourth round in Miami, will face No. 28 seed Maria Sakkari in the third round -- for the second time in as many tournaments. Gauff won in two tight sets in Indian Wells.