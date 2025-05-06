Jessica Pegula

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (11): 2026 - Charleston, Dubai

2025 - Bad Homburg, Charleston, Austin

2024 - Toronto, Berlin

2023 - Montreal, Seoul

2022 - Guadalajara [1000]

2019 - Washington DC



Finalist (12): 2026 - Washington DC, Berlin

2025 - Wuhan, Miami, Adelaide

2024 - US Open, Cincinnati

2023 - Doha, Tokyo, WTA Finals

2022 - Madrid

2020 - Auckland

2018 - Québec City



DOUBLES

Winner (7): 2023 - Doha, Miami (both w/Gauff)

2022 - Melbourne 250 #1 (w/Muhammad), Washington DC (w/Routliffe), Doha, Toronto, San Diego (all w/Gauff)



Finalist (5): 2024 - Wuhan (w/Muhammad), San Diego (w/Krawczyk)

2023 - Madrid (w/Gauff), Rome (w/Gauff)

2022 - Roland Garros (w/Gauff)



MIXED DOUBLES

Finalist (1) - 2023 US Open (w/Krajicek)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2019 - Newport Beach



DOUBLES:

Winner (1): 2018 - Houston (w/Manasse)

Finalist (1): 2020 - Indian Wells (w/McNally)





Career in Review

Won three singles titles in 2025 across all three surfaces - Bad Homburg (grass), Charleston (clay) and Austin (hard); also had runner-up finishes at Wuhan, Miami and Adelaide



Qualified for the 2025 WTA Finals for a fourth consecutive year and reached the semifinals for the second time after 2023



In 2024, won two singles titles - Toronto (WTA 1000) and Berlin - en route to year-end ranking of No.7, her third-straight year-end Top 10 finish; two-time runner-up at Cincinnati and US Open; joined Rosie Casals (1970), Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1973) and Serena Williams (2013) as the only women in the Open Era to make the final at the Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open and US Open in the same season



Also qualified for the 2024 WTA Finals (withdrew during round-robin play due to left knee injury)



Won two titles in 2023, her second WTA 1000 tournament at Montreal and also WTA 250 Seoul. Also finished R-Up at Doha, Tokyo and at the WTA Finals in Cancun



In doubles ascended to No.1 ranking (co-ranked with Coco Gauff) after 2023 US Open



Achieved career-high No.3 in October 2022 after defeating four Grand Slam champions at Guadalajara, en route to ending three-year wait for second WTA title (d. Sakkari in F)



Qualified for WTA Finals in both singles and doubles (w/Gauff), thus becoming the first Americans to debut in singles and doubles at the season-ending showpiece since Davenport in 1994



Reached QF at three of the four majors in 2022, breaking into Top 10 after doing so at Roland Garros (June 6, 2022)



One of seven players to win 40 or more matches in 2022, alongside Swiatek, Jabeur, Garcia, Sakkari, Kasatkina and Bencic



In 2021, reached the QF or better on seven occasions, including at the Australian Open



Broke into Top 20 on November 1, 2021



Began 2020 with runner-up finish at Auckland (l. S.Williams), other standout results were a QF at Western & Southern Open (as qualifier, l. Mertens) and a 3r showing at US Open (l. Kvitova)



On the doubles court in 2020, reached QFs of Roland Garros (w/Muhammad) and Cincinnati (w/Rogers)



Won her first WTA title at 2019 Washington DC (d. Giorgi in F)



Also in 2019, fell in 1r on main draw debut at Roland-Garros (l. eventual champion Barty) and Wimbledon (l. Buzarnescu) and Miami (as a qualifier, l. Konta)



Broke into Top 100 for the first time on February 4, 2019 following back-to-back R-Up finishes at WTA 125K Series event at Newport Beach and W100 ITF Circuit tournament in Midland-MI, USA



Highlights of 2018 included finishing R-Up as a qualifier at Quebec City (l. Parmentier in F), recording SF finish at Houston WTA 125K Series tournament (l. S.Peng) and reaching QF or better at 10 ITF events



Did not play between January and August 2017 after undergoing hip surgery. Primarily played at ITF Circuit events for the rest of the year, winning two doubles titles with Townsend



Played a mixture of WTA and ITF Circuit events in 2016 with highlight coming at Washington DC, where she defeated No.14 Stosur for first Top 20 win of career on her way to a SF finish (l. Davis)



Reached 2r in Grand Slam main draw debut at 2015 US Open (as qualifier, d. Van Uytvanck, l. Cibulkova)



Sidelined from tennis for a year and a half between 2013 and 2015 due to a right knee injury



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2009 Ponte Vedra Beach and WTA main draw debut at 2012 Indian Wells