Jessica Pegula

Stories
Biography
- Working with the coaching team of Mark Knowles and Mark Merklein
- Recently parted ways with coach David Witt; formerly with Michael Joyce
- Parents are Terrence (works in oil and gas) and Kim (business owner); her parents are principal owners of the Buffalo Bills (NFL), while Terry Pegula also owns hockey team the Buffalo Sabres (NHL)
- Brothers are Michael and Matthew, sisters are Laura and Kelly; also has three pets - Laura played Division I college tennis at the University of Pittsburgh
- Introduced to tennis by family at age 7
- Nickname is JP
- Favorite shot is backhand down the line; favorite tournament is the US Open
- Tennis idol was Martina Hingis
- One word to describe her would be "Determined"
- Owns her own skincare company called 'Ready 24'
- Also enjoys golf, sports, and design
- Married Taylor Gahagen in October 2021
- Passionate about new charity with her husband called A Lending Paw
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High3
Height5' 7" (1.70m)
BirthdayFeb 24, 1994 February 24, 1994
BirthplaceBuffalo, NY, USA
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (11): 2026 - Charleston, Dubai
2025 - Bad Homburg, Charleston, Austin
2024 - Toronto, Berlin
2023 - Montreal, Seoul
2022 - Guadalajara [1000]
2019 - Washington DC
Finalist (12): 2026 - Washington DC, Berlin
2025 - Wuhan, Miami, Adelaide
2024 - US Open, Cincinnati
2023 - Doha, Tokyo, WTA Finals
2022 - Madrid
2020 - Auckland
2018 - Québec City
DOUBLES
Winner (7): 2023 - Doha, Miami (both w/Gauff)
2022 - Melbourne 250 #1 (w/Muhammad), Washington DC (w/Routliffe), Doha, Toronto, San Diego (all w/Gauff)
Finalist (5): 2024 - Wuhan (w/Muhammad), San Diego (w/Krawczyk)
2023 - Madrid (w/Gauff), Rome (w/Gauff)
2022 - Roland Garros (w/Gauff)
MIXED DOUBLES
Finalist (1) - 2023 US Open (w/Krajicek)
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2019 - Newport Beach
DOUBLES:
Winner (1): 2018 - Houston (w/Manasse)
Finalist (1): 2020 - Indian Wells (w/McNally)
Career in Review
Won three singles titles in 2025 across all three surfaces - Bad Homburg (grass), Charleston (clay) and Austin (hard); also had runner-up finishes at Wuhan, Miami and Adelaide
Qualified for the 2025 WTA Finals for a fourth consecutive year and reached the semifinals for the second time after 2023
In 2024, won two singles titles - Toronto (WTA 1000) and Berlin - en route to year-end ranking of No.7, her third-straight year-end Top 10 finish; two-time runner-up at Cincinnati and US Open; joined Rosie Casals (1970), Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1973) and Serena Williams (2013) as the only women in the Open Era to make the final at the Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open and US Open in the same season
Also qualified for the 2024 WTA Finals (withdrew during round-robin play due to left knee injury)
Won two titles in 2023, her second WTA 1000 tournament at Montreal and also WTA 250 Seoul. Also finished R-Up at Doha, Tokyo and at the WTA Finals in Cancun
In doubles ascended to No.1 ranking (co-ranked with Coco Gauff) after 2023 US Open
Achieved career-high No.3 in October 2022 after defeating four Grand Slam champions at Guadalajara, en route to ending three-year wait for second WTA title (d. Sakkari in F)
Qualified for WTA Finals in both singles and doubles (w/Gauff), thus becoming the first Americans to debut in singles and doubles at the season-ending showpiece since Davenport in 1994
Reached QF at three of the four majors in 2022, breaking into Top 10 after doing so at Roland Garros (June 6, 2022)
One of seven players to win 40 or more matches in 2022, alongside Swiatek, Jabeur, Garcia, Sakkari, Kasatkina and Bencic
In 2021, reached the QF or better on seven occasions, including at the Australian Open
Broke into Top 20 on November 1, 2021
Began 2020 with runner-up finish at Auckland (l. S.Williams), other standout results were a QF at Western & Southern Open (as qualifier, l. Mertens) and a 3r showing at US Open (l. Kvitova)
On the doubles court in 2020, reached QFs of Roland Garros (w/Muhammad) and Cincinnati (w/Rogers)
Won her first WTA title at 2019 Washington DC (d. Giorgi in F)
Also in 2019, fell in 1r on main draw debut at Roland-Garros (l. eventual champion Barty) and Wimbledon (l. Buzarnescu) and Miami (as a qualifier, l. Konta)
Broke into Top 100 for the first time on February 4, 2019 following back-to-back R-Up finishes at WTA 125K Series event at Newport Beach and W100 ITF Circuit tournament in Midland-MI, USA
Highlights of 2018 included finishing R-Up as a qualifier at Quebec City (l. Parmentier in F), recording SF finish at Houston WTA 125K Series tournament (l. S.Peng) and reaching QF or better at 10 ITF events
Did not play between January and August 2017 after undergoing hip surgery. Primarily played at ITF Circuit events for the rest of the year, winning two doubles titles with Townsend
Played a mixture of WTA and ITF Circuit events in 2016 with highlight coming at Washington DC, where she defeated No.14 Stosur for first Top 20 win of career on her way to a SF finish (l. Davis)
Reached 2r in Grand Slam main draw debut at 2015 US Open (as qualifier, d. Van Uytvanck, l. Cibulkova)
Sidelined from tennis for a year and a half between 2013 and 2015 due to a right knee injury
Made WTA qualifying debut at 2009 Ponte Vedra Beach and WTA main draw debut at 2012 Indian Wells
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