Danielle Collins might not be leaving the Miami Open with the trophy for the second year in a row -- but the World No. 15 is coming home with an even better prize. Collins' quick thinking when she came across an injured dog, hit by a car near Hard Rock Stadium last week, not only saved the animal's life, but got her a new pet.

Collins revealed in her post-match interview following her third-round win over Swiss Rebeka Masarova on Saturday night that she and her entourage found the injured animal curled up in the road after leaving the tournament site two days prior -- eventually rushing him to an animal hospital. The pup required emergency surgery and follow-up care for contusions in his lungs, but Collins vowed that if he pulled through, that she would adopt him.

Though her tournament ended at the hands of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16 on Monday, Collins continued to keep fans updated in the days that followed with posts to her social media, sharing to her Instagram story a snapshot of herself cuddling the dog -- whom she named Crash Marino Collins, not just because he survived a car crash, but for the famous Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino -- at the hospital as he recovered.

By Wednesday, and after five days on oxygen, Collins wrote in an Instagram post, the story had a happy ending: Crash was discharged, officially adopted, and happily settling into his new home.

"His breathing is back to normal, his wounds are healing, and he is definitely enjoying all the love he is receiving," Collins shared on Instagram, showing fans Crash for the first time. "He is curious, affectionate, and grateful for a second chance at life. It was so incredibly painful to witness a dog in so much pain after being hit by a car, and left in the middle of the road with so many people driving by his curled up body.

"I’m just grateful I was able to be there and get him the care he needed."

Crash joins Collins' brood that consists of four other dogs, including the famous Labradoodle Quincy -- nicknamed "Mr. Q." A near-constant presence with Collins during the last year, the 2022 Australian Open finalist dubbed Mr. Q the "MVP" of her run to her first WTA 1000 crown last spring, and was thrilled to note that he now has "a new brother."

"Thank you to everyone who prayed for Crash," she wrote, "[and] also a massive thank you to the wonderful team of veterinarians that took care of Crash and helped him receive the best possible care!"