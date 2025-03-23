After 10 "amazing years" working together, Jasmine Paolini and coach Renzo Furlan are going their separate ways. World No. 6 Paolini announced in a post on her social media channels on Monday in both English and Italian that she is no longer working with the 2024 WTA Coach of the Year.

"Renzo has been such an important part of my growth, both as a player and as a person," Paolini wrote on Instagram about the former ATP World No. 19, with whom she first connected with in 2015. "Everything I’ve learned from him will stay with me and continue to guide me in this new chapter, he’ll always be an important person in my life."

Furlan committed to Paolini full-time beginning in 2020 after his contract as president of the Serbian tennis federation ended, and the 54-year-old was voted as the top coach on the Hologic WTA Tour last year for his role in guiding Paolini, who began the season ranked outside the Top 30, to a career-high World No. 4 ranking and two Grand Slam singles finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Paolini also won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics with partner Sara Errani, qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF for the first time in both singles and doubles, and led Italy to its first Billie Jean King Cup title in more than a decade in November.

Paolini's announcement came just days after she reached the semifinals of the WTA 1000-level Miami Open, where she lost to eventual champion and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Miami marked the first time that the 29-year-old won more than two matches at one tournament this year, as she is 12-6 on the singles court so far in 2025.

"I’m truly grateful for the time, energy, and sacrifices he’s made for me, often far from home and his family," Paolini added. "I have so much respect and appreciation for him. For his professionalism, his passion, and the values he’s passed on to me over all these years."