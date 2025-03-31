Three Americans reached the Round of 16 at the Credit One Charleston Open with wins on Tuesday, and the good vibes kept going for the home favorites on Wednesday as four more joined them with comprehensive wins.

Charleston: Draws | Scores | Order of play

Leading the way were No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula and No. 4 seed Emma Navarro, who dropped a combined 10 games in their first matches of the clay-court season.

Pegula, fresh off a runner-up finish to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Miami Open on Saturday, won the first eight games in a 6-0, 6-3 win over qualifier Iryna Shymanovich, while Charleston's own Navarro was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over compatriot Hailey Baptiste in one of two all-American matches played on the day.

In top form 👊@JPegula moves into Round 3 after defeating Shymanovich 6-0, 6-3!#CharlestonOpen pic.twitter.com/pVVM4nywwv — wta (@WTA) April 2, 2025

Also through to the last 16 were No. 15 seed Ashlyn Krueger and unseeded Sofia Kenin, who were also straight-sets winners. Krueger, who won the doubles title in Charleston last year with Sloane Stephens, was a 6-3, 7-6(4) winner over Katie Volynets in Wednesday's other all-U.S. affair, while Kenin was emphatic in dispatching No. 17 seed Belinda Bencic, 6-0, 6-3.

More to come...