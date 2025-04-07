Next week, we will head to the well-known indoor clay of the Porsche-Arena for this year's second clay-court WTA 500 tournament, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.

Held at the Porsche-Arena since 2006, Stuttgart has become one of the prominent hubs of the European clay-court swing. 11 of the Top 20 players in the PIF WTA Rankings will be in the field.

Stuttgart: Draws | Scores | Order of play

Nearly one million euro are up for grabs at the tournament -- not to mention that the singles champion will also receive a Porsche Macan Turbo in addition to their prize money, and take an iconic spin on the court after their victory in the final.

Main-draw play in Stuttgart begins on Monday, April 14, with 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams going for the trophies.

There will be a Monday singles final this year on April 21, since there will be no matches contested on the Good Friday holiday.

Here is a breakdown of the key facts you need to know:

Main-Draw Start Date: Monday, April 14

Singles Final: Monday, April 21 at 1:00 p.m.

**NOTE: There will be no play in Stuttgart on Friday, April 18 due to the Good Friday holiday

Doubles Final: Sunday, April 20, following the singles semifinals

Qualifying Dates: Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13

Main-Draw Ceremony: Saturday, April 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Singles Main-Draw Size: 28 players (including 4 qualifiers and 4 wild cards)

Doubles Main-Draw Size: 16 teams

Time Zone: Central European Summer Time (BST +1, EST +6)

Tournament Ball: Wilson Roland Garros Clay Court

Ranking points and prize money

First round: 1 point | €9,828

Round of 16: 60 points | €13,760

Quarterfinals: 108 points | €27,040

Semifinals: 195 points | €51,305

Finalist: 325 points | €87,825

Champion: 500 points | €142,610

'I don't have a driver's license': Rybakina cracks up the crowd in Stuttgart

And here are some key storylines to watch for in Stuttgart:

Elena Rybakina returns as the defending champion, having won her eighth career title (and third on clay) last year in the Porsche-Arena. Rybakina will be attempting to make her first final since she captured last year's Porsche...as an unlicensed driver. (Rybakina has since gotten her license, and described her driving activities this week at Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers.)

Stuttgart has been one of those events that World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has been so close to winning -- she finished as runner-up three straight times from 2021 through 2023, but has not yet taken the title. Sabalenka can take motivation from the fact that she won the US Open last year after a number of near-misses, and in her most recent event, she won the Miami Open for her first-ever Sunshine Double trophy.

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, on the other hand, has collected multiple Porsches. Swiatek defeated Sabalenka for the title in 2022 and 2023, and she won her first 10 career matches at Stuttgart before her perfect record was thwarted by Rybakina in last year's semifinals.

Jessica Pegula enters Stuttgart back at her career-high ranking of World No. 3, following her first clay-court title at this year's first clay-court WTA 500 event in Charleston. Pegula is this year's WTA main-draw match-win leader (25 victories) and has gone 17-2 in her last 19 matches.

The singles main-draw wild cards have gone to the top four Germans in the PIF WTA Rankings: Eva Lys, Tatjana Maria, Laura Siegemund and Jule Niemeier. Siegemund is the most recent German to win this title -- she was the champion in 2017, as well as the runner-up in 2016.

Keep this page flagged for updates as the tournament gets closer!