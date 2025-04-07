The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix main draw came out on Sunday. Eleven of the world's Top 20 players will face off for the prestigious WTA 500 indoor-clay title at the Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, kicking off the European clay-court swing.

View the full draw on the WTA website HERE!

The singles champion will receive €142,610 and 500 ranking points, as well as one of the most coveted prizes on tour: a Porsche Macan Turbo.

Main-draw action begins on Monday, April 14 and concludes with a Monday singles final on April 21. (There will be no play on Friday, April 18 due to the Good Friday holiday.)

The top four seeds -- who are also the top four players in the PIF WTA Rankings -- receive first-round byes.

Here is a breakdown of the draw highlights:

First quarter

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka tops the draw. She is seeking her first Stuttgart title, having been runner-up three straight times between 2021 and 2023.

After her bye, Sabalenka will face either Anastasia Potapova or Clara Tauson in the second round. If seedings hold, Sabalenka would face No. 8 seed Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals.

Second quarter

No. 4 seed Coco Gauff heads this quarter, and she will face a German in the second round: either wild card Tatjana Maria or lucky loser Ella Seidel.

In fact, all five Germans in the draw are in this quarter. No. 5 seed Jasmine Paolini is at the other end of this quarter, and she would face home wild cards in her first two matches. Paolini and 2017 champion Laura Siegemund could potentially meet in the second round.

Third quarter

If seeds hold, this section could have a quarterfinal clash between two of this year's winningest players, No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula and No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva.

Pegula comes into Stuttgart having just captured this season's first clay-court WTA 500 title at Charleston. She leads the Hologic WTA Tour in main-draw match-wins this year, with 25.

However, 17-year-old Andreeva is not too far behind in victories. The teen has already won 20 matches this season, bolstered by back-to-back WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells.

Fourth quarter

No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek sits at the bottom of the draw. Swiatek is 10-1 lifetime in Stuttgart, having won the title in 2022 and 2023 before her perfect record was snapped by Elena Rybakina in last year's semifinals.

If Swiatek makes the quarterfinals, she could face No. 7 seed Emma Navarro. Alternatively, Swiatek could face former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko there -- and Ostapenko is 5-0 vs. Swiatek.