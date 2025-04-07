World No. 2 and defending champion Iga Swiatek will seek a fifth career Roland Garros title next month, and she will be joined at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament by the entire Top 100 in the PIF WTA Rankings this week.

The official entry list for the year's second major was released Tuesday, and Swiatek will be challenged by plenty of contenders seeking to dethrone her and capture a first Roland Garros title including World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, former finalist and World No. 4 Coco Gauff, last year's runner-up and No. 6 Jasmine Paolini, and No. 7 Mirra Andreeva, who last year announced herself on the Hologic WTA Tour by becoming the youngest Roland Garros semifinalist in 27 years.

The initial field is rounded out by four players who have entered the main draw using protected rankings. Two-time Wimbledon champion and two-time Roland Garros semifinalist Petra Kvitova leads the way in that quartet, as is seeking to play her first Grand Slam tournament since the 2023 US Open after the birth of her son last July. Also entered on a protected ranking are former Roland Garros quarterfinalist Sorana Cirstea, Jodie Burrage and Yanina Wickmayer.

Burrage, entered with a special ranking of No. 85, is expected to make her Roland Garros main-draw debut.

Also expected to debut in Paris is Alexandra Eala, the history-maker from the Philippines who, as a result of her first WTA 1000 semifinal appearance at the Miami Open last month, is into the main draw of a Grand Slam directly for the first time; Australian 18-year-old Maya Joint, the second-youngest player inside the Top 100 behind Mirra Andreeva; and Colombian No. 2 Emiliana Arango, who has fallen in Grand Slam qualifying 10 times but launched herself into the Top 100 by reaching her first WTA 500 final in Mexico earlier this year.

The last direct acceptance to the main draw is currently World No. 100 Robin Montgomery. Click here to view the full list of direct entries (pdf).

The first 15 alternates to the main draw in case of any withdrawals are as follows:

Yuan Yue Taylor Townsend Yuliia Starodubtseva Aoi Ito Wang Yafan Kaja Juvan (using a special ranking of No. 105) Rebecca Marino Anastasia Zakharova Leolia Jeanjean Solana Sierra Harriet Dart Aliaksandra Sasnovich Mananchaya Sawangkaew Nuria Parrizas Diaz Petra Martic

Eight wild cards will be awarded later to complete the main draw, which begins on May 25 and runs through June 8.