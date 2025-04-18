Emma Raducanu posted her first win on outdoor clay courts since 2022 after coming from a break down in both sets to defeat Suzan Lamens 7-6(4), 6-4 in the Mutua Madrid Open first round.

The former US Open champion missed most of the 2023 clay swing due to multiple wrist and ankle surgeries, then cut short her 2024 season on the dirt after falling in her Madrid opener to Maria Lourdes Carle.

This year, Raducanu had been handed a tough draw in the form of No. 73-ranked Lamens. The 25-year-old Dutchwoman captured her first Hologic WTA Tour title in Osaka last October, and is fresh off a run to last week's Rouen semifinals (including wins over Bianca Andreescu and Linda Noskova).

Lamens' shot-making, particularly from her forehand wing, proved to be a stern test throughout the match. However, it was Raducanu who was more clutch in the most important moments, edging a tight opening tiebreak then reeling Lamens in from 2-0 down in the second set.

The Briton will next face No. 24 seed Marta Kostyuk in the second round. The pair previously met at the same stage of the tournament in 2022, with Raducanu winning 6-2, 6-1 to level their overall head-to-head at one win apiece.

Match moments: In a first-time encounter between the pair, there were two particularly pivotal passages of play. Neither player fully hit their stride in the first set -- until, trailing 6-5, Lamens found her range on a succession of booming forehands. Using her best weapon to devastating effect, Lamens forced a tiebreak and found a trio of excellent winners to lead 3-2 with the mini-break -- only to let it slip away with a series of unforced errors, culminating in a shanked backhand down set point.

Lamens regained her forehand form to break Raducanu for 2-0 in the second set, only to gift the break back with a double fault. At 3-3 on the Lamens serve, the two players delivered their best tennis at the same time in a stellar six-deuce tussle. Lamens had seven opportunities to hold, but was denied each time as Raducanu unleashed on return. By contrast, when Raducanu finally brought up her first break point of the game courtesy of a forehand winner, she converted immediately as Lamens netted a backhand.

That game proved decisive, and Raducanu motored to the finishing line from there. She had played a more watertight match than Lamens, tallying 19 winners to her opponent's 26 but keeping her unforced error count down to 33, compared to Lamens' 42.