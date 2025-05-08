Badosa, Kvitova withdraw from Rome; Jabeur advances via walkover

Former World No. 2s Paula Badosa and Petra Kvitova both withdrew from the Internazionali BNL d'Italia due to injury ahead of their second-round matches against Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur respectively.

No. 9 seed Badosa cited the back injury that has plagued her throughout 2025. The Spaniard retired due to the issue in February's Merida quarterfinals, withdrew from Indian Wells, gave a walkover in the Miami fourth round and withdrew from her home tournament in Madrid two weeks ago.

Ahead of Madrid, Badosa admitted that her back was "not 100%," and revealed that she had been taking pain-killing injections throughout her 2024 resurgence into the Top 10. Osaka will instead bid to extend her six-match clay-court winning streak against lucky loser Viktorija Golubic.

Kvitova, who notched the first win of her comeback from maternity leave over Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round, was forced to pull out due to a right lower leg injury. No. 27 seed Jabeur advances via walkover, and will face either No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini or Lulu Sun in the third round.