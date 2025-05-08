Match Reaction

Pegula maintains undefeated record vs. Krueger with Rome win

Pegula - 2025 Madrid
Jessica Pegula extended her undefeated record against Ashlyn Krueger with a straight-sets victory at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Thursday. Pegula needed 1 hour and 29 minutes to secure the win, advancing to face Elise Mertens in the third round.

On home soil in Rome, top Italian Paolini defeats Sun

No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula increased her perfect record against her fellow American Ashlyn Krueger with a 6-4, 6-2 second-round victory at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Thursday.

Pegula and her 37th-ranked compatriot Krueger have met five times, all in the last two years, and Pegula has prevailed on each occasion without the loss of a set. This time around, Pegula needed 1 hour and 29 minutes to clinch victory on the clay of the Foro Italico.

World No. 4 Pegula picked up her 28th win of the year by ousting Krueger. Only World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has more tour-level main-draw match-wins than Pegula in 2025 (Sabalenka has 32 this year).

Pegula will now face No. 25 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium in the third round on Saturday. Mertens has been a challenging opponent for Pegula -- the Belgian won their first three career meetings, but Pegula beat Mertens for the first time at this year's Australian Open.

Match moments: Both players saved multiple break points in the middle portion of the first set before Pegula's strong returning gave her a 5-4 advantage and a chance to serve for the opener. Pegula needed five set points before consolidating her break and taking the one-set lead.

Another lengthy game proved to be critical in determining the result. An eight-deuce game at 2-2 in the second set eventually went Pegula's way as she converted her fourth break point of that tussle with a winning backhand down the line.

Pegula breezed home from there, winning the final five games of the match. Pegula's 24 winners doubled Krueger's 12, and the No. 3 seed sent Krueger's lifetime record against Top 10 players to 1-8. Krueger's one Top 10 win came earlier this year over Elena Rybakina in Miami.

