Coco Gauff called getting an unexpected shoutout in one of her favorite rapper's newest songs "absolutely insane." But someone close to her might've seen it in a crystal ball.

Last week, Tyler, the Creator's newest single, "Thought I Was Dead," from his seventh album Chromakopia, dropped with a reference to the 2023 US Open champion's serve anchoring its main verse. "You ain't Coco Gauff, you can't serve me."

Waking up to the teaser of the song in the days before the album's Oct. 28 release, Gauff gushed about the name drop on social media. But speaking Friday to reporters at the season-ending WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, where she will compete with the seven other best players from the 2024 Hologic WTA Tour year, the World No.3 said that while she didn't see it coming, her boyfriend did.

"That was really cool. I was not expecting it," Gauff said at Media Day in Riyadh. "It was crazy because he DM'd me congratulations over China Open [which Gauff won in early October]. We never talked or anything before. He liked my photo or something when I won US Open.

"Then my boyfriend is like, 'Watch, he's going to drop you in a song.' I was like, 'Yeah, that would be insane. That's never going to happen.'

"Three weeks later it happened. I was like, 'Can he see into the future or what?'"

Gauff says she's been a fan of the two-time Grammy Award winner, born Tyler Okonma, since her early teens, having first seen him in concert at age 15. Okonma is also the founder of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival music festival, which Gauff attended last year and plans to attend again in the off-season -- and she says she hopes that "Thought I Was Dead" is at the top of the set list.

"Hopefully he performs that song," she said. "It would be pretty cool to see that live."

Gauff will open her WTA Finals campaign on Sunday against Jessica Pegula.