Twice crowned: Paolini takes home singles and doubles titles in unforgettable Rome run

She was tired, underslept and down big in the doubles final. But in a weekend where everything aligned, Jasmine Paolini gave Rome a story it won’t soon forget.

After breaking through with a title in Dubai and Grand Slam singles finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon last year, Jasmine Paolini has been peppered with questions of sustainability.

“Each year is a new story,” she’s replied, or words to that effect.

This weekend in Rome, the 29-year-old Italian provided an emphatic answer on the red clay of Foro Italico.

“Yeah,” Paolini said Sunday afternoon, “2024 was unbelievable, and I’m really thankful about it, but now it’s different.

“I had to write a nice story for Rome.”

She’s listed at 1.63 meters or about 5-foot-4, but plays so much bigger. The images of Paolini, cavorting around the court, arms spread, wearing a massive smile, in a jam-packed stadium with the crowd on its feet, singing, were spectacular -- and that sequence actually unfolded twice.

On Saturday, Paolini defeated Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2, becoming the first Italian woman to win the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in 40 years. Italian President Sergio Mattarella was among those applauding the most important title of her career. She’s the oldest woman to win her first title in Rome -- and, surprisingly, it was the first of her career on clay.

And then on Sunday, given the extraordinary circumstances, Paolini produced an even more unlikely result. Partnered with Sara Errani, the Italian pair fell behind Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova 4-0 in back-to-back sets -- and came back to win 6-4, 7-5.

In a fortnight that saw a new pope elected a few miles away in Vatican City, this felt like divine intervention.

The list of women who have taken both singles and doubles titles at this event in the half-century-plus of the Open Era: Billie Jean King, Virginia Wade, Chris Evert (twice), Raffaella Reggia, Monica Seles -- and Jasmine Paolini.

After taking the doubles title, Paolini fielded a handful of questions from wtatennis.com:

How do you describe how it feels to be you right now?

Paolini: [Giggling] It’s amazing. It was a perfect two weeks here. Winning this tournament in Italy, in front of our crowds, it was unbelievable. A lot of emotions -- just amazing.

After winning in singles, how badly did you want to win the doubles title with Sara?

Paolini: A lot. I was tired. Yesterday, I finished late, doing recovery, speaking to the press and we were playing early today. I was telling myself, `Look, give everything you have and try to do your best.’ Not much sleep, maybe six-and-a-half hours. I couldn’t fall asleep and I woke up early in the morning, but I take maybe one extra coffee.

What were your thoughts when you guys fell behind 4-0?

Paolini: That was not because I was asleep, was because they were playing amazing. But then somehow, we turned the match. Did some lobs, some variations. Sara? She’s always unbelievable at the net. We know this about her.

In the end, at 6-5, 40-all, you hit a return winner…

Paolini: Yes, that was amazing. That was a relief because it was 40-all, and a tiebreak would have been tough. Just put the ball in, and it worked out.

By winning your first title of the year, you’ll move to No. 4 in the PIF WTA Rankings -- ahead of four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek. What are your expectations going into Roland Garros?

Paolini: I’m not feeling myself the favorite. It’s always tough to play a tournament like that. Trying to stay focused on the first match and hopefully I will play more matches than one. I just want to step on court and enjoy the match and not to think too much about expectations.