Andreescu, Cornet, Mboko, Boisson to play Wimbledon qualifying

Grand Slam champions, recent breakthroughs and former Top 20 players on the comeback trail all feature in the entry list of Wimbledon qualifying this year, which has been released this week and is based on the PIF WTA Rankings as of June 3. Click here to view the full initial list.

Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open winner, will play the Wimbledon preliminary rounds for the first time since 2018. The Canadian came through Wimbledon qualifying in 2017 to make her Grand Slam main-draw debut. Former No. 5 Andreescu has fallen to No. 99 due to a string of injuries and illnesses, and lost in the second round of Roland Garros qualifying to Nao Hibino two weeks ago. She is the third alternate to the main draw in case of withdrawals before the qualifying competition begins.

Other notable names in the qualifying entry list include:

Two former French Top 20 players -- Alizé Cornet coming out of retirement, and Caroline Garcia nearing it. Cornet returns to the Grand Slam stage for the first time since returning to action in April. The 35-year-old, who has defeated two reigning World No. 1s at Wimbledon, is using a special ranking of No. 102, and is the fourth alternate to the main draw. Garcia announced her imminent retirement ahead of Roland Garros, though she does not have a fixed final tournament yet.

Another Frenchwoman, Lois Boisson, has been the sensation of Roland Garros after upsetting Jessica Pegula to reach the quarterfinals on her Grand Slam main-draw debut. The 22-year-old is ranked No. 361, but after missing nine months of 2024 due to an ACL injury is using her special ranking of No. 153.

Andreescu's 18-year-old compatriot Victoria Mboko has turned heads by compiling a 42-6 record in 2025 so far, including a third-round run as a qualifier at Roland Garros. Mboko leads a 12-strong teenage contingent that also includes 18-year-old 2024 Roland Garros junior champion Tereza Valentova and 16-year-old junior No. 1 Emerson Jones, who will both be making their senior Wimbledon debuts.

The rest of the teenage cohort comprises 17-year-olds Iva Jovic and Alina Korneeva; 18-year-old Sara Saito; and 19-year-olds Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Celine Naef, Sara Bejlek, Sayaka Ishii, Petra Marcinko and Taylah Preston.

Former Grand Slam semifinalists Tamara Zidansek and Martina Trevisan, and 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Jule Niemeier. Trevisan has not competed since November due to foot surgery.

Reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open doubles champion Taylor Townsend, and 2022 Wimbledon doubles finalist Zhang Shuai.

Diane Parry is the highest-ranked player on the entry list at No. 93, and the lowest-ranked direct entrant is Selena Janicijevic at No. 220.

Fifteen players ranked between them have not entered. Eight of those have direct entry to the main draw -- Arantxa Rus, Dalma Galfi, Marketa Vondrousova, Jil Teichmann, Cristina Bucsa, Laura Siegemund, Anhelina Kalinina and Sorana Cirstea. The remaining seven who have not entered qualifying are Wang Yafan, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Caroline Wozniacki, Tatiana Prozorova, Sara Errani, Karolina Pliskova and Nadia Podoroska.

Seven players have entered using special rankings: Cornet, Korneeva, Boisson, Kaja Juvan (No. 105), Mihaela Buzarnescu (No. 176), Kayla Day (No. 177) and Berfu Cengiz (No. 195).

The first 20 alternates in case of withdrawals are as follows:

1. Stefanie Voegele (SUI) (using a special ranking of No. 220)

2. Andrea Lazaro Garcia (ESP)

3. Kristina Dmitruk

4. Kayla Cross (CAN)

5. Carlota Martinez Cirez (ESP)

6. Leonie Kung (SUI)

7. Justina Mikulskyte (LTU)

8. Marina Bassols Ribera (ESP)

9. Jazmin Ortenzi (ARG)

10. Valentina Ryser (SUI)

11. Haruka Kaji (JPN)

12. Carole Monnet (FRA)

13. Shi Han (CHN)

14. Sada Nahimana (BDI)

15. Viktoria Hruncakova (SVK)

16. Angela Fita Boluda (ESP)

17. Irene Burillo (ESP)

18. Clervie Ngounoue (USA)

19. Yuliya Hatouka (using a special ranking of No. 238)

20. Dominika Salkova (CZE)