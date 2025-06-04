Sinner warms up with Boisson, then watches her catch fire in Paris

Jannik Sinner, the ATP World No. 1, and Roland Garros wild card Lois Boisson shared a pre-quarterfinal hit, a full-circle moment for two former training partners on different sides of history.

Jannik Sinner enjoyed a rather different -- but memorable -- warmup Wednesday morning at Roland Garros.

The No. 1 player in the PIF ATP Rankings practiced with Hologic WTA Tour rising Frenchwoman Lois Boisson before their respective quarterfinals. Competing in her first main draw at a Grand Slam tournament, Boisson has captivated the Parisian crowd with her stunning run, later becoming the first woman in the Open Era to reach the Roland Garros semifinals as a wild card.

“It's amazing, no? I think [it’s] exactly what France needs, something very new, very special, great mentality,” Sinner said. “I think she's someone who is quite calm on the court, at least she seems like it.”

Boisson, the WTA No. 361, missed Roland Garros last year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury before the tournament. But the 22-year-old has made history on her debut this year, and Sinner revealed the two are no strangers.

“We were actually in the same center for a little while back in the days, and we practiced sometimes together even there,” Sinner said. “So I know her. It's now already a [long] time ago. I saw her before the tournament in the gym. We talked a little bit [about] how things are, and she was very happy having a wild card here. It's a special tournament for her, being French.

“I think the level she produces is amazing, no? Very consistent. Very clay-court style, with the forehand, a lot of topspin.”

The pair's warmup session seemed to do the trick for Boisson, who later upset sixth seed Mirra Andreeva to continue her historic run in the French capital. Sinner then followed the Frenchwoman onto Court Philippe-Chatrier, where he defeated Alexander Bublik in straight sets to extend his winning streak at major tournaments to 19 matches.

“Today it was raining, so I called the desk [to see] if there was a free spot, because I don't want to risk going to go on court without warming up,” Sinner said. “So we arrived here quite early. [Boisson] said straight away yes, and we hit some balls.

“It was a very consistent warmup for a different game style for a woman, because the ball is quite high and quite spinny, physically very strong. She deserves to be in the position where she is right now, and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Sinner will continue his chase for a third consecutive major title against Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev. The 23-year-old is aiming to become the first Italian male to triumph at Roland Garros since Adriano Panatta in 1976.