Semifinal bound: Boisson's magical Roland Garros continues with Andreeva upset

French wild card Lois Boisson continues her Cinderella run at Roland Garros by reaching the semifinals after defeating Mirra Andreeva. Boisson, the youngest French semifinalist since Mauresmo, pulled off her second upset by coming from behind in both sets. She is the first French semifinalist at Roland Garros as a wild card, adding her name to multiple historical milestones in the process.

The clock hasn't struck midnight on this Cinderella yet. French wild card Lois Boisson's run at Roland Garros will continue into the semifinals.

Two days after upsetting World No. 3 Jessica Pegula -- her first match against a Top 20 opponent -- Lois Boisson backed it up by beating No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva 7-6(6), 6-3. The Dijon native is the first French semifinalist at Roland Garros since Marion Bartoli in 2011, and the first wild card to do it in the Open Era.

Boisson pulled off a second straight upset in 2 hours and 8 minutes, rallying from behind in both sets. She trailed 3-1 and 5-3 in the first set -- eventually saving two set points -- to edge a tight tiebreak and kept cool as Andreeva unraveled from 3-0 ahead in the second to win the last six games.

With five wins in Paris, Boisson has added her name to recent history books in more ways than one. The 22-year-old is:

The youngest French semifinalist at a Grand Slam event since former World No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo -- now the Roland Garros tournament director -- at Wimbledon in 1999

The second player in the past 40 years to beat multiple Top 10 opponents in her first Grand Slam main draw after Monica Seles in Paris in 1989

The third player to reach the semifinals in her Grand Slam main-draw debut since 1980, following Seles and Jennifer Capriati who also did it at Roland Garros in 1989 and 1990, respectively

The fourth player in the Open Era to reach her first tour-level semifinal at Roland Garros, and the third to do it in the past six years, following Clarisa Fernandez (2002), Nadia Podoroska (2020) and Andreeva (2024)

She’s assured of jumping nearly 300 spots in the PIF WTA Rankings. After reaching a career high of No. 152 last year -- before an ACL tear a week ahead of her expected Roland Garros debut -- Boisson is now guaranteed to rise to at least No. 68 on Monday. A win over No. 2 seed Coco Gauff in the semifinals would push her even higher.

An unseeded player has reached the Roland Garros final twice in the past four years: eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova in 2021, and Karolina Muchova in 2023.

More to come...