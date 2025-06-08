Kasatkina announces engagement to partner Natalia Zabiiako

Tennis star Daria Kasatkina and figure skater Natalia Zabiiako, who publicly revealed their relationship three years ago, are now engaged. Kasatkina, ranked World No. 17, made the announcement on Instagram after her successful run at Roland Garros. The couple received an outpouring of support from the tennis community.

This Pride Month is extra special for Daria Kasatkina and her longtime girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako. The couple, who went public with their romance three years ago, announced Saturday that they're engaged.

The World No. 17 and the former Olympic figure skater, who won a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, revealed that they're taking the next step in their relationship with a joint post on Instagram. They shared a snapshot of themselves holding hands, and a sparkling diamond ring can be seen on Zabiiako's ring finger.

"And just like that," the caption read.

The news comes fresh off of Kasatkina's first Grand Slam event as an Australian player at Roland Garros, where she reached the fourth round. In March, the 27-year-old former World No. 8 announced that she had been granted permanent residency in Australia, and could begin representing the country with immediate effect. She had been competing under a neutral flag since 2022, when players from Russia and Belarus were barred from national representation following the invasion of Ukraine.

“For me, being openly gay, if I want to be myself, I have to make this step, and I did it,” she said at the time.

The couple's news was met with a flood of well-wishes from the tennis tour -- from Great Britain's Katie Boulter, who in December said "Yes!" to Aussie ATP pro Alex de Minaur in another engagement that was met warmly by the tennis would, to World No. 3 Jessica Pegula and 2016 Olympic champion Monica Puig.

Fellow Australian Arina Rodionova, a frequent star in the couple's popular "What the Vlog?" video series that chronicles life on the tennis tour, wrote in a comment: “I will be at the wedding regardless if you want it or not.”

Kasatkina will have little time to celebrate: She's next competing at the grass-court WTA 500 HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club -- the first time the WTA will stage an event at the historic venue in more than 50 years. The tournament begins Monday, and she will fact Brit Sonay Kartal in the opening round.