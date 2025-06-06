Queen's Club 2025: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

Ten of the Top 20 players in the PIF WTA Rankings will vie for this year's first WTA 500 grass-court title, the HSBC Championships at the prestigious Queen's Club. WTA tennis is returning to this site for the first time since 1973.

As the grass-court swing gets underway, the players of the Hologic WTA Tour will head to Queen's Club for the first time in over 50 years.

The season's first WTA 500 grass-court event, the HSBC Championships, will kick off at the prestigious Queen's Club in West Kensington, London on Monday, under the watchful eye of tournament director Laura Robson.

The men of the ATP Tour have perpetually winded their way through these grounds as a key stop on the road to Wimbledon. Now the women of the WTA will return to these lawns, on their way to the grass-court Grand Slam.

A new name will be added to the Queen's Club champions' list for the first time since 1973. Ten of the Top 20 players in the PIF WTA Rankings will be vying for this title.

Here are the key facts you need to know right now:

Main-Draw Start Date: Monday, June 9

Singles Final: Sunday, June 15, currently scheduled for 1:30 p.m. local time

Doubles Final: Sunday, June 15, following the singles final

Qualifying Dates: Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8

Main-Draw Ceremony: Saturday, June 7 at 1:30 p.m. local time

Singles Main-Draw Size: 28 players (including 6 qualifiers and 4 wild cards)

Doubles Main-Draw Size: 16 teams (including 2 wild-card teams)

Time Zone: British Summer Time (EST +5)

Tournament Ball: Slazenger - Wimbledon

Ranking points and prize money (in USD)

First round: 1 point | $11,300

Round of 16: 60 points | $15,700

Quarterfinals: 108 points | $28,695

Semifinals: 195 points | $59,000

Finalist: 325 points | $101,000

Champion: 500 points | $164,000

Some notable storylines surrounding the Queen's Club return:

Before its comeback, the prestigious list of Queen's Club champions extended all the way into its last decade. In the 1970s, titlists included Margaret Court (who had just pulled off the Calendar Grand Slam) and Chris Evert (who would start her Grand Slam haul shortly thereafter). In the most recent edition before this year, Olga Morozova won the 1973 title -- and she reached two Grand Slam singles finals the very next year.

Madison Keys will be one of the Top 10 players leading this year's field. Keys is 11-1 at Grand Slam events this season, having triumphed at the 2025 Australian Open for her first major title.

Also, Keys is 3-0 in WTA grass-court finals, taking the titles at the following U.K. events: 2014 Eastbourne, 2016 Birmingham and 2023 Eastbourne.

Reigning Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen will be the top seed at the event. Zheng will be seeking her first tour-level quarterfinal on grass; she is just 3-8 lifetime on the surface.

Emma Navarro will be the third Top 10 player in the field. She made her tour-level grass-court debut in 2023 and has already shown aptitude on the surface, reaching the Bad Homburg semifinal twice and making her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal at last year's Wimbledon.

Three former Wimbledon champions are entered: Petra Kvitova (2011, 2014), Elena Rybakina (2022) and Barbora Krejcikova (2024). After missing the first five months of the season due to injury, reigning Wimbledon champion Krejcikova will aim to extend her winning streak on grass dating back to her title at SW19.

Kvitova is back on her championship-winning surface for the first time since 2023 Wimbledon. New mom Kvitova will be playing her seventh event since her return from maternity leave earlier this year.

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu leads four British players who have received wild cards. Other wild cards include Sonay Kartal, Jodie Burrage and Francesca Jones. They join British No.1 Katie Boulter, who received direct entry.

