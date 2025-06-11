Social Buzz

Serena and Venus Williams to launch video podcast in August

2m read 11 Jun 2025 40m ago
Serena and Venus Williams
Chesnot/Getty Images

Summary Generated By AI

Venus and Serena Williams are set to co-host a new podcast, featuring interviews with visionaries and creators. The sisters aim to share personal stories, engage with fans, and tackle important topics in an unfiltered manner. The podcast will debut on X platform before expanding to other audio platforms.

features

Fresh courts, fresh faces: Queen’s Club opens its gates

00:42
Barbora Krejcikova

Serena and Venus Williams are taking their sister act to the airwaves. The pair of tennis legends announced Tuesday that they'll be launching a video podcast this summer in partnership with the social media platform X.

The podcast will see the duo as co-hosts, interviewing guests that include “visionaries, creators and rulebreakers passionate about shattering the status quo” to give listeners “a front-row seat into their playful banter and undeniable bond,” according to a media release.

Each episode will air exclusively on the platform formerly called Twitter before being made available on other platforms.

“We’re so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot," the sisters said in a joint statement. “This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we’re excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we’ve never done before.”

The podcast is being produced in collaboration with Serena Williams’ Nine Two Six Productions, which she launched in 2023 to "elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone," and the announcement comes on the heels of Venus Williams making her tennis commentary debut on TNT during Roland Garros.

Must See

According to X, the former world No. 1s are some of the most popular public figures on the platform, boasting nearly 12 million combined followers, and that Serena Williams -- named to TIME magazine’s 2025 list of the world's most 100 influential people earlier this year -- is mentioned on X more than 5,000 times per day.

“Venus and Serena are among the most recognizable and revered athletes in the world and their decision to team up with X places them at the center of our rapidly evolving original content strategy,” Mitchell Smith, head of original content at X, said.

“We’ve seen significant momentum with premium programming in 2025 and we look forward to building on this success. We could not be more excited to partner with them.” 

Summary Generated By AI

Venus and Serena Williams are set to co-host a new podcast, featuring interviews with visionaries and creators. The sisters aim to share personal stories, engage with fans, and tackle important topics in an unfiltered manner. The podcast will debut on X platform before expanding to other audio platforms.

features

Fresh courts, fresh faces: Queen’s Club opens its gates

00:42
Barbora Krejcikova

More To Explore

View All View All News
Match Reaction
Emma Navarro, Queen's 2025

Navarro denies Haddad Maia from match point down at Queen's

1m read
57m ago
Social Buzz

Serena and Venus Williams to launch video podcast in August

2m read
40m ago
Serena and Venus Williams
Press Releases

WTA introduces groundbreaking entry rule focused on fertility protection

2m read
2m ago
TEN_WTA_INTV_250610_QueensSingles_PortiaArcher_Fertility_en_1
Press Releases

WTA x Duke + Dexter unveil limited-edition womenswear collaboration

2m read
4h ago
Duke and Dexter 1