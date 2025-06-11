Serena and Venus Williams to launch video podcast in August

Venus and Serena Williams are set to co-host a new podcast, featuring interviews with visionaries and creators. The sisters aim to share personal stories, engage with fans, and tackle important topics in an unfiltered manner. The podcast will debut on X platform before expanding to other audio platforms.

Serena and Venus Williams are taking their sister act to the airwaves. The pair of tennis legends announced Tuesday that they'll be launching a video podcast this summer in partnership with the social media platform X.

The podcast will see the duo as co-hosts, interviewing guests that include “visionaries, creators and rulebreakers passionate about shattering the status quo” to give listeners “a front-row seat into their playful banter and undeniable bond,” according to a media release.

Each episode will air exclusively on the platform formerly called Twitter before being made available on other platforms.

“We’re so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot," the sisters said in a joint statement. “This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we’re excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we’ve never done before.”

The world's not ready for the real conversations @Venuseswilliams and I are going to pull out on our podcast. Don't be scared...

This isn't just tennis, it's our unfiltered truth.#SisterTalk #XOriginals #Sports — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 11, 2025

The podcast is being produced in collaboration with Serena Williams’ Nine Two Six Productions, which she launched in 2023 to "elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone," and the announcement comes on the heels of Venus Williams making her tennis commentary debut on TNT during Roland Garros.

According to X, the former world No. 1s are some of the most popular public figures on the platform, boasting nearly 12 million combined followers, and that Serena Williams -- named to TIME magazine’s 2025 list of the world's most 100 influential people earlier this year -- is mentioned on X more than 5,000 times per day.

“Venus and Serena are among the most recognizable and revered athletes in the world and their decision to team up with X places them at the center of our rapidly evolving original content strategy,” Mitchell Smith, head of original content at X, said.

“We’ve seen significant momentum with premium programming in 2025 and we look forward to building on this success. We could not be more excited to partner with them.”