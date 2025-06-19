Kasatkina proposed to Natalia Zabiiako with an assist from Daria Saville

Daria Kasatkina surprised her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako with a proposal during her birthday celebration in Rome, using a ring gifted to her by Daria Saville. The couple plans to have a small wedding by the sea with their closest friends and family.

Wedding proposals may range from the simple to the elaborate, but they often have a combination of things in common: coordinated planning, for one, solo or joint ring shopping by the couple, and, sometimes, even the discreet participation of those closest to them.

Daria Kasatkina's recent engagement to Natalia Zabiiako had just one of those.

Last week at the HSBC Championships, the World No. 16 lifted the lid on how she popped the question to her longtime girlfriend -- and the story is a classic.

While the couple revealed their engagement just over a week ago, as Coco Gauff finished off a three-set win over Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final, Kasatkina revealed that she didn't make the big ask in Paris. Instead, the big moment happened nearly a month prior: during the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome.

As Kasatkina explained, she, Zabiiako and those closest to them were out celebrating her own 28th birthday when the moment happened. But as it turned out, the person most crucial to the proposal wasn't either of the two lovebirds, but Kasatkina's good friend -- and now fellow Aussie -- Daria Saville.

Overcome with a sense she couldn't explain that the moment was right to ask her partner of four years for her hand in marriage, Kasatkina grabbed a simple, metal ring -- a gift from Saville to her for her birthday -- to pop the question.

"I just went on my knee," Kasatkina said. "There were bags [everywhere] with the presents ... and everyone thought it was a joke.

"Natasha, she's like, 'Are you joking? Are you serious?' and I was like, 'Completely serious ... are you going to marry me?'"

Tears and congratulations flowed in the minutes -- and weeks -- that followed. The couple eventually went shopping together for a more classic diamond solitaire -- leaving Saville to jokingly ask where the "original ring" was in the comments of the joint Instagram post that announced Kasatkina and Zabiiako's engagement.

And after the impromptu ask, the couple already has a plan in mind for their wedding day.

"Next to the sea with our closest people," Kasatkina said. "It's going to not be a big wedding; it's going to be quite small, but for sure we're going to have a great time with our closest people, friends, family. I'm really waiting for this moment because it's going to be a very nice party."