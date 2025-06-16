Chennai Open added to 2025 Hologic WTA Tour calendar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Monday the WTA 250 Chennai Open in India has been added to this season's calendar.

Taking place in the week of Oct. 27, it will be played on outdoor hard courts and feature a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw.

Chennai had previously hosted a WTA 250 event in 2022, crowning Linda Fruhvirtová as the singles champion with Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani winning the doubles title.

The announcement of the Chennai Open comes after an exciting first six months of the season in which there have already been 20 different singles champions at WTA 250, 500, 1000 and Grand Slam events, including Tatjana Maria's triumph at the HSBC Championships over the weekend with The Queen's Club hosting a WTA tournament for the first time in more than 50 years.

The early-season drama, along with the launch of the WTA’s bold new brand identity in March, has helped to drive continued momentum across social media, with standout growth on TikTok and the WTA’s total social following has now surpassed 7.2 million -- up 24% from the same time last year.