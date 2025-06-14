Berlin 2025: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

With nine of the world’s Top 10 in the draw, Berlin brings one of the season’s strongest fields as main-draw play begins Monday at this key WTA 500 grass-court stop.

The grass-court swing on the Hologic WTA Tour continues next week with the second of three consecutive WTA 500 events, the Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo.

Berlin: Draws | Scores | Order of play

An extension of the German Open (which dates back to the late 1800s), the tournament started its grass-court era in 2021. It has already become a key stop on the road to Wimbledon, evidenced by its exceptional entry list.

Nine of the Top 10 players in the PIF WTA Singles Rankings are set to compete in Berlin, making it one of the most elite fields of the season. The main-draw cutoff was initially a sky-high No. 18.

Here are the key facts you need to know as the tour heads to the German capital:

Main-Draw Start Date: Monday, June 16

Singles Final: Sunday, June 22, at 12 noon local time

Doubles Final: Sunday, June 22, following the singles final

Qualifying Dates: Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15

Main-Draw Ceremony: Saturday, June 14 at 1 p.m. local time

Singles Main-Draw Size: 28 players (including 6 qualifiers and 4 wild cards)

Doubles Main-Draw Size: 16 teams (including 2 wild-card teams)

Time Zone: Central European Summer Time (BST +1, EST +6)

Tournament Ball: Slazenger Wimbledon

Main draw breakdown: Zheng faces Rybakina in first round

Ranking points and prize money

First round: 1 point | €9,829

Round of 16: 60 points | €13,651

Quarterfinals: 108 points | €24,950

Semifinals: 195 points | €51,305

Finalist: 325 points | €87,825

Champion: 500 points | €142,610

Here is a look at the key storylines heading into this year’s Berlin Open: