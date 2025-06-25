WTA Finals page copy

November 2-9

King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The crown jewel of women’s tennis takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! The WTA Finals Riyadh is the pinnacle of the sport, featuring the best eight singles players and doubles teams that have qualified in the season-long PIF WTA Race to the WTA Finals competing for tennis’ ultimate prize.

Matches are played in a round-robin format between two groups of four, with the top two players or teams from each group moving on to the knockout stage. WTA Finals Riyadh is contested on indoor hardcourts at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, a world-class venue created specifically to host theWTA’s season-ending spectacleWho will be crowned WTA Finals Riyadh champion?

Which singles star will raise the Billie Jean KingTrophy? Which doubles team will earn the Martina Navratilova Trophy? We’ll all witness history being made in Riyadh.

